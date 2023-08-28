Firefighters stop fires at Meadowlark Hills and Jardine, no injuries reported Staff reports Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a call at about 9:16 p.m. Friday at Meadowlark Hills, a retirement community center for senior citizens.The building fire occurred at 2121 Meadowlark Road No. A157 for a loss of about $5,000 in property and $2,500 in materials.No injuries or deaths were reported by the fire department.Firefighters also responded to a call at about 2:33 p.m. Sunday.A dumpster caught fire outside 1601 Hillcrest Drive at the Jardine Apartments for a property loss of about $500.No injuries were reported at the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Trump’s Debate No-Show Already Hurting Him in the Polls +19 Highest paying jobs in Lawrence that require a graduate degree First-generation students feel the impacts after the Supreme Court strikes Biden's loan forgiveness plans Latest News Hughes promotes Wates to K-State baseball associate head coach OUR NEIGHBORS | Videographer captures the wonders of Kansas from a new perspective Matured Frankfort team expects to compete Local chiropractor charged with sex crimes at his office Weekend brawl breaks out at fraternity 'pledgesketball' event Residents raise concerns over Riley County's 2024 budget Firefighters stop fires at Meadowlark Hills and Jardine, no injuries reported Discovery Center inspires the next generation at Aerospace Day Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLABCo to close at end of yearJury convicts Manhattan man of attempted first-degree murderManhattan heat shatters 87-year record to become hottest place in the USWeekend brawl breaks out at fraternity 'pledgesketball' eventMan's defense in attempted murder case: She shot at meLocal chiropractor charged with sex crimes at his officeK-State men's basketball adds 2 walk-ons to 2023 rosterWoman testifies about 'cat-and-mouse game' in attempted murder trialRetired interim police director and father pins his son at Manhattan promotion ceremonyManhattan Regional Airport construction delayed until end of September Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.