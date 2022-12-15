Fire on apartment deck results in $10K structure loss Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A small fire on an apartment deck Wednesday resulted in a loss of $10,000.The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1832 Claflin Road.When crews arrived, they found a small smoldering fire on the deck of the apartment complex. Crews gained access and extinguished the fire. Officials determined the fire was an accident.The complex was occupied at the time of the fire, and the occupants left without any injury. There was a $10,000 loss to the structure with no loss to the contents.The fire displaced five residents.The owner of the apartment complex is listed as Allan and Mary Ann Thaemert Trust. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deck Apartment Complex Building Industry Law Occupant Owner Apartment Resident Complex More from this section 6 Safety Tips for Taking Taxis When Traveling Americans' Odds for Parkinson's May Be Higher Than Thought +11 Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Manhattan Latest News SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | USD 383 winter break begins Monday Riley County interviews candidates for EMS headquarters project Regents approve housing, food rate hikes for K-State, other universities New data: MacKenzie Scott gifts prioritize the South Sugar Bowl pep rally set for December 30 Police report for Dec. 16, 2022 Klieman named coach of the year finalist FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesRegents OK K-State's plan to build indoor track in current football facilityMHS football's 5 O-linemen named 2022 All-Flint Hills Fall Male Athletes of the YearManhattan woman arrested for aggravated battery in connection to crashFROM THE PUBLISHER | Mike Leach, Bill Snyder, and original thinkingFort Riley soldier sentenced to more than eight years after killing fellow soldierOUR NEIGHBORS | Local woman encourages kids to learn by making mistakesJoe D. JonesTrenton Mark EdwardsGerald (Jerry) L. Keck Sr Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Holiday Shopping Guide 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.