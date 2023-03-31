Riley County firefighters said an illegal burn led to the scorching of 60 acres near Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with Riley County Fire District No. 1 said crews were sent to a reported fire near High Plains Trail just southwest of the Tuttle Creek Lake dam at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters found an illegal outdoor burn that was out of control.
Deputy Chief Doug Russell said in a statement Wednesday that the fire was difficult to fight, so he called for mutual aid from the Manhattan Fire Department.
“The terrain was steep, and the strong wind swirled in the valleys, creating small fire tornadoes,” Russell said. “I’m grateful we had enough personnel available to attack this fire quickly and protect the neighboring homes.”
More than 18 volunteer and full-time firefighters from Manhattan and Riley County battled the blaze. Officials estimate that 60 acres burned, as well as an Evergy electrical transformer junction box. Nobody was hurt, and the fire did not harm any homes or structures. There was no power loss associated with the destroyed transformer box.
County officials said Riley County Police cited the property owner for the fire Wednesday.
Outdoor burning was not allowed in Riley County Wednesday because of high winds and a lack of moisture. Multiple public notifications were made about the burn ban and dangerous fire conditions. County regulations require all burn permit holders to call Riley County authorities before they burn – and only if it’s allowed that day. Permit holders are also required to have adequate equipment and manpower to conduct the burn safely.
Russell said the first step in the outdoor burning process is to visit rileycountyks.gov/1746/Burn-Permits online to apply for a burn permit. People who wish to conduct a burn or have more questions can also call the Riley County Emergency Management office at 785-537-6333.