Fire in shed behind Stickel's results in $10K loss Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Dec 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fire in a shed behind an Aggieville dry cleaning business resulted in a $10,000 loss early Friday morning.The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 4:19 a.m. Friday at Stickel’s Cleaners, 714 N. 12th St.When crews arrived, they found a small fire in a shed behind the business with an occupant working to extinguish the fire. Crews contained the fire within 10 minutes of arrival.Sixteen firefighters responded on six vehicles to extinguish the fire with the last units clearing around 5:15 a.m.Fire officials estimated the loss at $10,000 for the building and equipment. They reported no injuries injuries were reported.The department said the fire was an accident caused by thawing operations.The building is a 400-square-foot accessory structure to the main building used for dry cleaning. The owner is Stickel’s Inc. with Brian Gieber of Manhattan listed as the resident agent.Crews also responded to an extinguished structure fire before midnight Thursday at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, 1823 College Ave.Crews found a fire that was extinguished next to a boiler in a mechanical room.Officials said the accidental fire was caused by a malfunction of the boiler. They didn’t have a damage estimate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Is Your Kid's Runny Nose Going on Forever? Here's What You Need to Know Winter Is Tough on Your Skin - Fight Back Higher Price Tag Doesn't Guarantee Better Quality Joint Replacement: Study Latest News Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought Americans for Prosperity urges attorney general to investigate KS open record requests Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos Young child dies on Christmas Eve after being shot in a Kansas City home Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South Police report for Dec. 26, 2022 Fire in shed behind Stickel's results in $10K loss Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan Fire finds code violations at Royal Towers after viral TikTok videosFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesReddi, Allen to contend for Hawk's Senate seatSen. Tom Hawk to retire Jan. 10K-State players, coaches give rave reviews of new indoor facilityOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime resident Bob Stamey reflects on 'soul' of Manhattan on 75th birthdayTaking a leap of faith: 12-year-old Manhattan native wins top ballet awardFormer USD 383 paraeducator pleads not guilty to 37 child sex crimesK-State signs 26 players during 2023 early period'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musician Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 magazine Dec 16, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.