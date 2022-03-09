A fire completely destroyed a west Manhattan home on Wednesday morning.

Manhattan fire crews responded to a house fire at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday at 2112 Farmingdale Court. Firefighters found the two-story home fully engulfed with flames. The house wasn’t occupied, and fire officials reported no injuries.

The fire reached a second alarm, meaning crews requested additional resources, before it was contained in an hour and 20 minutes. A total of 17 firefighters and six fire vehicles responded to the incident.

Manhattan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes said firefighters were on scene until about 7:30 a.m. extinguishing hot spots and performing an overhaul of the structure.

Almes said the house is a total loss. He also stated that the fire impinged on the gas meter, making it a fuel-fired structure fire that was more of a challenge to put out.

The loss to the house is $230,000. Fire officials have not determined content loss. Lori Mitchell is listed as the homeowner of the same address.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.