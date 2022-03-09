A home at 2112 Farmingdale Court is deemed a total loss after a fire in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning. The fire department extinguished the blaze in about an hour, and an investigation has been opened into its cause. No people were in the home at the time of the fire.
Manhattan firefighters work to put out a fire early Wednesday morning at 2112 Farmingdale Court. Officials deemed the damage as a total loss.
A fire completely destroyed a west Manhattan home on Wednesday morning.
Manhattan fire crews responded to a house fire at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday at 2112 Farmingdale Court. Firefighters found the two-story home fully engulfed with flames. The house wasn’t occupied, and fire officials reported no injuries.
The fire reached a second alarm, meaning crews requested additional resources, before it was contained in an hour and 20 minutes. A total of 17 firefighters and six fire vehicles responded to the incident.
Manhattan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes said firefighters were on scene until about 7:30 a.m. extinguishing hot spots and performing an overhaul of the structure.
Almes said the house is a total loss. He also stated that the fire impinged on the gas meter, making it a fuel-fired structure fire that was more of a challenge to put out.
The loss to the house is $230,000. Fire officials have not determined content loss. Lori Mitchell is listed as the homeowner of the same address.
Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.