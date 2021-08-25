Manhattan Fire Department’s Scott Helberg rolls up a hose after responding to a house fire on Fremont Street Tuesday evening. The fire, started by an issue with a gas meter, began around 6:30 p.m. in the exterior of the house and was extinguished before spreading to the entire structure.
Manhattan firefighters said Wednesday a family is safe after a fire damaged their home Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to a home at 1310 Fremont St. in southeastern Manhattan around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, fire crews saw a large home with fire observable in the back of the house.
Fire officials said the house fire grew more intense before they contained it. Firefighters said they had the fire contained in just over 10 minutes. Twenty-three firefighters and six fire trucks responded to the scene.
According to fire officials, James and Patricia Smith are the owners of the house. They said the family was home at the time of the fire and safely left the house before fire crews arrived. Firefighters said they also rescued a dog from the home while fighting the fire. No people or pets were injured in the fire.
Fire crews said they estimate the total loss at $80,000, with $30,000 in damage to the home’s contents and $50,000 in damage to the structure. They said a house next door at 1314 Fremont St. also sustained about $1,000 in damage to the exterior as flames reached the home.