From flames, ancient grasslands thrive.
Prairie fires were a new thing for John Blair when he came to Manhattan to direct the Konza Prairie Biological Station in 1992.
An Ohio native with a doctorate from the University of Georgia, Blair’s interest in conservation lies in how different ecosystems interact with each other.
“Fire (as a conservation tool) was a little new to me,” Blair said.
Portions of the 13.5 square-mile prairie research and experiment station, jointly owned by Kansas State University and The Nature Conservancy, are scorched in individually marked sections during the months of April and May as part of a long-term study on tallgrass management practices. Different areas are burned at different frequencies, cattle are introduced for feeding at different times, and some plots are left unburned for longer.
“It was an experimental template set up in the 1970s and ‘80s, and since then scientists have been studying how the prairie changes under different treatments,” Blair said. “The prairie hasn’t stopped changing yet.”
Blair said one of the biggest changes he has observed — but is not surprised by — is the frequency that a portion of the tallgrass prairie needs to burn to stave off invasive species. He said the average burn rotation of four to five years, which more closely mimics the natural cycle, is no longer sufficient.
“The Indigenous peoples here before us used fire as a prairie management tool well before European colonists arrived,” Blair said. “They would clear areas for agricultural purposes, and to attract bison.”
Between intentionally set fires and ones sparked by lightning strikes, Blair said he doesn’t think conservationists realized how quickly the prairie can convert itself into a cedar forest with none of its native biodiversity left.
“It can happen in as little as a few decades,” Blair said. “Over years, it loses wildflowers and all the insects, birds and mammals associated with the grasslands.”
Certain invasive species are more resilient than others and resprout even after a fire kills the surface vegetation. Blair said that starts a feedback loop that promotes further spread of woody vegetation.
“We’ve learned it’s much easier to maintain prairie habitat and diversity with fire than it is to reverse it after it has become woody,” Blair said.
Blair said there are a lot of reasons for the changes favoring rapid growth of woodier plants, including elevated concentrations of carbon dioxide and adaptations in nutrients being deposited by rainfall. He said he believes those reasons contribute to the generally higher rate of expansion of woody plants into the tallgrass prairie when fires are not frequent enough.
“Woody encroachment is increasing in grasslands around the world, it’s not just limited to here,” Blair said. “The same thing is happening in parts of South America and Africa.”
Blair said there is plenty of ongoing research on how increasing CO2 levels contribute to the rapid growth of woody vegetation. He said he considers global factors, such as climate change, and then the local factors that impact the prairie, like fire frequency and seed sources. He said burn days are all weather dependent, and most burning in the Flint Hills takes place in April for cattle grazing purposes.
The Konza Prairie has some watersheds that researchers burn in the fall, summer and winter to look at how seasonal fire might affect the vegetation that grows back. KC Olson, K-State College of Agriculture professor, said researchers left one of the Konza Prairie watersheds fire-free for about 25 years. By 2011, the watershed had become an overgrown scrub brush forest, until a lightning strike that summer led to much of the watershed burning.
“The change in the plant community was nothing short of dramatic,” Olson said. “One hot wildfire was able to return a substantial part of the watershed back to a prairie ecosystem.”
Depending on land management goals, Blair said burning at different times of the year can provide various benefits. Spreading out the window of opportunity for burning helps mitigate some of the air quality issues that arise from smoke, which can sometimes waft hundreds of miles from the fire and settle on metropolitan areas.
“We are painstakingly careful with atmospheric conditions and smoke dispersal,” Olson said.
The Smoke Management Model, developed by K-State for controlled burn operations in the Flint Hills, also assists with reducing the severity of smoky days. The analytics model is designed to help land managers decide on optimal days to burn, based on the time of day when burning would have less impact on air quality. Olson said air samples are taken either by a weather balloon or drone to make sure air quality levels remain at acceptable levels.
“That’s one of the things we’re careful about,” Blair said. “For example, we’ll only burn near I-70 when we have a good south wind, so smoke blows away from the highway. For K-177, we’ll wait for an east wind.”
Blair said the long-term design of the Konza Prairie Biological Station is netting measurements of environmental conditions and whole ecosystem responses that now spans 40 years.
“We can detect environmental changes,” Blair said. “We better understand how management practices are interacting with those changes, and you can’t do that with short-term studies.”
Blair said one of the things tallgrass prairie researchers have learned is that it takes at least a decade to see any impacts from a patch of the prairie under a new fire treatment regime. He said if fire is excluded from a prairie, it may continue as a functioning prairie for up to 10 years before a tipping point is reached in the ecosystem, and it changes into a state difficult to reverse.
“The prairie is a fire dependent ecosystem,” Blair said. “It evolved and developed with fire being a critical component of the system. If you remove fire, the prairie doesn’t survive.”
Prairie fires remove dead vegetation and recharge the soil with nutrients for grasses to grow back sturdier. Blair said some birds and small mammals enjoy nesting in recently burned areas, and K-State research indicates cattle perform better after grazing on burned areas. The herd of 300 bison which grazes on the Konza Prairie year-round also enjoys recently burned patches of tallgrass, eating about 25% of the prairie’s biomass every year.
Blair said the Konza Prairie still has several sections in need of burning this season. He said one of the challenges of managing a research station of this experimental design is organizing a burn operation.
“We have two fire trucks, two trailers, a small staff and a whole bunch of trained volunteers,” Blair said. “Together is takes quite a few people and days to maintain the experimental treatments that’ve been going on for 40 years.”
Blair said humans’ fascination with fire translates over to prairie burns.
“You’ll have people stopping on the highway to check it out because they’ve never seen it before,” Blair said. “It’s very much a part of the culture of the Flint Hills.”