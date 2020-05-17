Bill Clifford says he doesn’t just support conservative ideals, he lives them in his everyday life.
Clifford, a Garden City ophthalmologist and Finney County commissioner, is running to replace U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who is seeking the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat in the U.S. Senate.
“I certainly have lived my conservative values,” Clifford said. “I think it’s easy for folks in political office to just spout out, ‘Yeah, I’m for that, or I’m for this, or I’m with you.’ But I have a life of service and a life where I’ve lived my values.”
Clifford, who served for 10 years in the Air Force as a jet fighter pilot, stopped by The Mercury on Friday afternoon to discuss his campaign to represent Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, known as the Big First.
“I’ve led a life of service,” said Clifford, who is the chair of the Finney County Republican Committee. “I entered the Air Force through the Air Force Academy. I raised my right hand and swore to support and defend this country and the Constitution.”
He is running against Tracey Mann, former Kansas lieutenant governor, and state Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, in the Republican primary in August.
With agriculture being a significant part of the district, Clifford touted his agriculture plan, which calls for opening up trade markets and reducing the “artificial barriers” caused by regulations.
He said he would push for “value-added” agriculture, meaning taking steps beyond initial growing for processing. He gave the example of Dairy Farmers of America opening a processing plant, where liquid milk is turned into powdered milk, in Finney County in 2017.
“Now we dry out that milk right in Finney County, and incidentally, we get the water back, which is really great for us in southwest Kansas,” he said. “It has an added benefit.”
Clifford said he felt a call to medicine, so before the age of 30, he retired from the Air Force. He trained in Oklahoma to become an eye surgeon, and moved to Garden City 25 years ago. Clifford and his wife, also a veteran, have six children, five of which the couple adopted.
“We felt like we needed a small community that was welcoming,” Clifford said. “We have multi-racial children and we’ve certainly felt that southwest Kansas is a good fit for us.”
He said defending the rights of the unborn is very important to him.
“We believe very strongly in giving kids life,” Clifford said. “But that just doesn’t mean giving them birth. That means taking care of them once they’re born. That involves another part of our social system. We also have to support their moms and make sure they’re looked after. We’re obviously pro-life, but we’re very pro-adoption, and I think the government serves a role in supporting life and promoting adoption.”
Clifford said he supports President Donald Trump, including his plan for a wall along the southern border with Mexico. “I believe in this president as a leader for this time,” he said.
Clifford said he is discouraged by states that “are holding their citizens back” during the coronavirus pandemic, and said it is time to open up. He said the stay-at-home order was good to stop a surge of patients, but it’s time to reopen to get the economy going.