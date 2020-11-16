Riley County Commissioners on Monday accepted 971 valid or partially valid ballots at the general election earlier this month, but officials won’t release the totals for each race until later Monday. That leaves a county commission race between John Matta and Kathryn Focke up in the air. At last report, Focke led by 47 votes.
Commissioners met to conduct what’s called the “canvass,” which confirms every valid ballot cast and counted. That allows election officials to resolve any discrepancies and take any correctional action before certifying the election.
Riley County received 1,410 provisional ballots, and the commissioners recommended that 905 be counted as valid, 66 as partially valid and 439 as non-valid.
The non-valid ballots occurred because voters either did not sign the ballot, did not have an ID when voting or had already voted in person, but the majority were voters who were not registered in time by the state deadline.
Vargo said county staff members had contacted voters with errors on their ballot to allow them the chance to fix them up until the 10 a.m. canvass.
The number of valid or partially valid ballots is in line with the 60-70% the county typically accepts in any other election, Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo said.
In Riley County, a total of 25,930 ballots were cast in this election, almost 4,000 more than in the 2016 presidential election.
With the approval of the provisional ballots, county clerk’s staff will hand over the ballots to the review board in the county clerks’ office so they can officially be processed and counted.
Vargo expected the final canvass results to be on the county website later Monday afternoon.
“State laws don’t have a lot of time limits on various aspects that we do because the most important thing is accuracy, and I think this election speaks to that and absolutely why every vote counts,” he said.