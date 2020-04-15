Though the Kansas health and environment and agriculture departments recommended that farmers voluntarily reduce field burning to reduce the amount of smoke in the air that could exacerbate conditions caused by COVID-19, it doesn’t seem that burning has eased because of it.
Pat Collins, Riley County emergency management director, whose office issues burn permits, said he’s received more indication from farmers than not that burning would continue.
“I understand that burning is a needed necessity for these farmers out here, and they have a certain time frame that they have to do that to get green grass in time for the cattle to feed,” he said.
State officials recommended in late March that land owners and managers reduce the number of acres burned or refrain from burning to not overwhelm health care centers and emergency response staff as the novel coronavirus spreads throughout Kansas.
“With the potential for this pandemic overwhelming the state’s medical facilities, any additional respiratory concerns that could be produced from breathing smoke from prescribed fire need to be mitigated,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary.
The peak burning season, which sees about 2.1 million acres burned each year in the Flint Hills (portions of Kansas and Oklahoma), usually lasts from late March to early May. The burns help preserve the tallgrass prairie by encouraging new growth, control invasive species and provide better forage for cattle. They help minimize the risk of wildfires, but they also can affect the air quality of downwind areas.
Burns release a large amount of particulate matter and substances that can form ozone, which can cause health problems even in healthy people. Common problems include burning eyes, a runny nose, and coughing and illnesses like bronchitis,
“KDHE did recommend to people out there not to burn, but it’s pretty tough if this is your livelihood,” Collins said. “Farmers out there are trying to get their cattle into the fields by May 1, that’s when their contract (with landowners) starts, so they need to burn early.”
Craig Volland, chairman of the air quality committee of the Sierra Club’s chapter in Kansas, said to the Topeka Capitol-Journal that “the latest mapping of Flint Hills fires and the number of exceedances of air-quality standards indicated Kansans were burning at the same pace as in 2019.”
Collins noted at a recent Riley County Commission meeting that most of the recent heavy smoke in the Manhattan area was caused by burns in surrounding counties and even as far south as Oklahoma.
More than 860 burning permits have been issued in Riley County this year. Collins said that is about the same as last year.
To qualify for a permit, the applicant must have at least 20 acres of land that needs to be burned, limiting the number of small fires in the county. Those that can burn are allowed to do so 24 hours a day if needed.
Collins said most of the large swaths of burning in Riley County are done, however, and smaller burns usually occupy the rest of the season.
The Kansas Flint Hills Smoke Management’s smoke model uses fire data and weather conditions to predict how a burn could affect downwind urban air quality problems. According to the model, burning in Riley County would have a “small contribution” to the air quality Wednesday and Thursday.
The site, ksfire.org, also lists best fire management practices to limit the smoke effect from burning, which includes noting the weather conditions, burning and ignition techniques and spreading out burns throughout the year, if possible.
“Personally I think a summer burn or early fall burn does just as much good for clearing the trees out as burning in the spring, but it doesn’t do anything for getting the early growth for the cattle,” Collins said. “That fresh, green grass really gives them a big jump.”
Collins said though he sympathizes for the people who may experience adverse effects from smoke, he suggested people stay indoors as the state stay-at-home order recommends, close windows and doors, and install air filters in air conditioning units.
“It won’t solve all of it, but it’ll keep most of the harmful stuff out,” he said.
KDHE also recommends people drink lots of water and contact their doctor if they experience symptoms of chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.