The 68-foot Christmas tree in Blue Earth Plaza is back to brighten the holiday season, but turning on the lights was a bit more complicated this year.
The Manhattan Festival of Lights aired its virtual tree lighting Friday night. As it has in the past, the event featured Santa Claus, the Grinch and music, but it didn’t include the usual crowds. To avoid a gathering that often draws thousands of people, Whoville Inc., the group of businesses that organizes the Festival of Lights, aired a prerecorded video on Facebook.
“You can still the lighting, you can still see Santa,” said Joey Athon of Noble Hospitality, one of the Whoville businesses. “That’s the most important part.”
The group made the move over the summer, when it became clear that large gatherings would still not be safe in the winter.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen but assumed we wouldn’t be able to have a gathering of 10,000 people,” Athon said.
The final video beings with Santa flying over Manhattan landmarks like Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Aggieville and Downtown Manhattan.
He arrives at Blue Earth Plaza and meets up with the Grinch, and following a countdown, they flip the candy cane-shaped switch to turn on the lights.
The rest of the 15-minutes video shows part of the tree’s light show, which is set to a series of Christmas songs.
This actually created one of the more significant challenges of moving the event online, as airing the video on Facebook Live created some copyright issues with the songs.
The video initially included some clips from holiday movies but that was edited out, also because of copyright reasons.
“Everything we do there’s a hiccup,” Athon said. “Nobody seemed to know how to do these things yet.”
Despite these challenges, Belinda Snyder, director of Whoville Inc., said they still wanted to add to the spirit of the season and maintain the tradition.
“We’ve established a tradition of people going out to the lighting” Snyder said. “It’s something we can do for the children and we want to keep that momentum going and give people something to look forward to.”
The Festival of Lights is funded by private donations, and Snyder said she was grateful people were still willing to donate, even if they donated less this year.
Sue Maes of Manhattan commented on the lighting video that she was watching with her grandchildren.
“Amazing the whole family can see without hosting two grandkids on our shoulders,” she wrote. “They are dancing to the music. Just need the hot chocolate.”
Becca Frampton wrote that it was a way to connect with loved ones in other places.
“This allows us to share with family and friends outside of Manhattan, too! Especially during a time many of us haven’t seen each other for a long time! Thank you!” she wrote.
The video of the lighting is still available at facebook.com/ManhattanFestivalofLights.