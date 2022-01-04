A week after setting a mask mandate, the Manhattan city government reversed its decision on requiring the public to wear masks inside city-operated buildings.
City officials announced Monday that employees still have to wear masks inside all city-operated facilities, but the public will no longer have to wear masks unless people are in staff-only areas. The policy applies to people two-years-old or older.
Previously, city manager Ron Fehr had implemented mask requirements for city staff and the public in city-operated facilities on Dec. 27, citing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Riley County Health Department and a surge of the omicron variant.
Fehr said on Monday he made the decision to modify the requirement.
“I made the decision to modify our policy primarily based on our ability to reasonably and adequately enforce mask requirement provisions, which can be very stressful and lead to confrontation,” Fehr said in a written statement. “If you’re a visitor seeking in-person services at City Hall, participating in City Commission or advisory board meeting in the City Commission room or accessing programs or gyms at one of our recreation centers, masks won’t be required but strongly recommended.”
Fehr said if residents meet with city staff in private areas, masks will be required, or an alternative provision may be developed. The city government will post signs of the policy at facility entrances and entrances of staff-only areas. Medical masks will be available upon request for people visiting city facilities.
Fehr said officials have noticed it has become more challenging to enforce masking, whether people are proponents or opponents.
“The focus really was trying to make sure we’d be able to continue to provide service and keep facilities open,” Fehr said.
Fehr said the city is providing higher-quality masks like surgical masks and KN-95 or N-95 masks for employees and bringing back shields as staff members interact.