People might be able to work out, and play basketball and other sports at the Douglass Activity Center as early as next month.
City manager Ron Fehr said Tuesday crews hope to completely finish the Douglass Activity Center by March. Officials previously estimated completion by the end of January.
“It’s going to be a great facility for our community and for the older part of the city in providing recreational needs,” Fehr said.
Crews broke ground March 5, 2020.
“It’s come along really well,” Fehr said.
He said other community projects are moving along. Crews aim to finish the recreation center at Anthony Middle School by late April or May. Fehr said the estimated date for completion for the recreation center at Eisenhower Middle School is mid-July or early August.
Fehr gave the state of the city address during the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power Lunch. He provided an overview of what the city did in 2020 as well as updates for 2021.