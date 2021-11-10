The Riley County government’s health employees may be required to comply with a federal vaccine mandate.
The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare and the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration last week established an “interim rule” requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff employed at Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers and suppliers.
Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman told commissioners Monday. The mandate applies to entities that receive either Medicaid or Medicare funding. The deadline for employees to receive their first vaccine dose (of a multi-dose series) would be Dec. 5. Full compliance would be required Jan. 5. Employees could seek religious or medical exemptions, but there is no test-out option.
“If you’re covered, you have to have a policy in place by that date,” Holeman said.
Holeman said this rule likely would affect the Riley County Health Department. OSHA previously issued a federal vaccine mandate for entities with more than 100 employees. Holeman said it is unclear whether that mandate will apply to the Riley County government.
If entities do not comply with the proposed standards, severe penalties could occur.
“Those are conditions of participation and conditions for coverage,” Holeman said. “Those are the rules any facility has to comply with, generated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. If you don’t comply with those rules, you don’t get to participate in Medicare and Medicaid.”
Businesses covered under the emergency temporary standard by OSHA will have to comply with specific guidelines. “You have to have the policy and have to require a mandatory vaccination and proof of vaccination,” Holeman said. “You have to have support vaccination by providing paid time off to get the vaccine.”
The employer also has to provide paid time off for employees to recover from the potential side effects of the vaccine.
Holeman said county staff members are still figuring out how the rules applies.