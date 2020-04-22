A federal judge on Tuesday denied an emergency bail hearing for an Ohio teen accused of fabricating a hostage situation at a Manhattan elementary school and planning to bomb an Ohio high school.
Allen Kenna, 18, who is charged in federal court in Ohio with attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats, had requested on April 9 to be released on bond because of coronavirus concerns in correctional facilities.
Judge Patricia Gaughan denied a video hearing on the matter, siding with U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Justin Herdman’s opposition to Kenna’s pretrial release.
Gaughan said in an order that Kenna did not meet the requirements to justify a reopening of the detention hearing nor presented a compelling reason for temporary release.
In an opposing response to Kenna’s motion, Herdman argued Kenna is still a danger to the community based on the nature of the circumstances of the charges, the weight of evidence against him, his history and characteristics, and the seriousness of the danger to someone if he were to be released.
Herdman said the arguments Kenna posed about his risk of contracting COVID-19 in jail did not apply to his situation specifically because he cited examples from other detention facilities or countries. The Northeast Ohio Correctional Center where he is located currently does not have any known cases of the virus and has undertaken preventive measures to monitor people’s health and maintain cleanliness. The U.S. attorney also said the arguments didn’t show how being released would make Kenna any less of a danger to the community.
Lastly, Herdman said releasing Kenna to his parents would put probation and pretrial services officers at risk of contracting the virus if they had to visit him regularly while a statewide stay-at-home order is underway in Ohio.
Kenna’s charges are related to his alleged role in facilitating a faux hostage situation at Lee Elementary in November and his alleged plans to bomb Cuyahoga Falls High School in Ohio.