A federal judge has given a mixed ruling in the case of a former Riley County employee who brought to light an unusual sewer service arrangment for a county commissioner.
He accused the board of wrongfully firing him for exercising his 1st Amendment rights and whistle blowing.
Steven DeHart, who worked as an environmental health specialist for the county, claimed in a suit that the commission fired him in 2017 because he tried to report alleged environmental violations by the county and continually spoke out against commissioner Ron Wells and a private sewer hookup on Wells’ family’s property.
U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter on Monday ruled that DeHart’s reports to state and federal authorities about public water issues are not protected by the 1st Amendment because they fell under his job duties. Teeter also ruled that DeHart’s whistle blowing claim fails because his actions are not protected under state law.
However, the court concluded that DeHart can sustain his 1st Amendment retaliation claim against the county stemming from statements he made about the sewer connection because arguing against the legality of the hookup was not part of his job.
According to the order, DeHart reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and later the Environmental Protection Agency about contamination in the Riverchase Reservoir and Rocky Ford Water District.
According to the lawsuit, KDHE authorities and DeHart’s director, Monty Wedel, told him regulating public water supplies was not under his purview of the Riley County sanitary code, and he could face termination if he continued reporting beyond them.
Later, DeHart reviewed building permit applications for a residence on commissioner Wells’ family property. He determined it did not have a septic permit or a permitted city sewer connection and reported it to Wedel. Wells said his family had a historic agreement to provide free sewer service. DeHart was told he could be fired if he did not drop the issue.
After finding out about the connection, the Manhattan city government said it would draft an agreement for repayment of sewer fees of more than $5,000 but did not approve a plan until April of this year.
The court agreed with the county that speaking out against the sewer connection did not count as whistle blowing because the mere belief that the line was illegal is not enough to establish a claim for retaliatory discharge. The court also said it is unclear whether DeHart actually blew the whistle because there is no evidence that DeHart reported alleged illegal activity to higher company management or law enforcement before being fired, which is the basis for whistle blowing.