Riley County health officials are awaiting further guidance on when bivalent COVID boosters would be available for children as young as 5.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized bivalent boosters for children ages 5 to 11. The “bivalent” means it contains both the vaccine for the original COVID strain and one to protect against the omicron variant. The next step is for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make an official recommendation.