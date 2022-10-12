Riley County health officials are awaiting further guidance on when bivalent COVID boosters would be available for children as young as 5.
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized bivalent boosters for children ages 5 to 11. The “bivalent” means it contains both the vaccine for the original COVID strain and one to protect against the omicron variant. The next step is for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make an official recommendation.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said the CDC will meet next Wednesday, and if approved, the county could have available doses two weeks after the decision. She said it took roughly two weeks for the county to get bivalent vaccines for adults after the county placed the order.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Riley County had 18 new cases from Oct. 1 to 7. This represents a case rate of 29.6 per 100,000 people, which places Riley County in the moderate incidence category with 10-49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate, substantial (55-99) and high (100 or more).
Other surrounding counties in the moderate category are Pottawatomie County with 7 new cases (28.7 per 100,000) and Wabaunsee County, which had 1 new case (14.4 per 100,000).
Geary County is in the substantial category with 17 new cases (53.7 per 100,000).
KDHE also reported no additional deaths in Riley County, the COVID-related deaths remain at 97. Riley County has reported 15,476 COVID cases since March 2020.
Testing
The health department provides free, in-person COVID-19 tests by appointment. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can schedule appointments as soon as two hours in advance and as far as five days in advance.
The health department asks that when people arrive at their appointment to park in the designated spaces on Wharton Manor Road, which is the back side of the clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Road. Staff members will come to your car to test people. They also ask people to park in the reserved COVID spaces only if they are visiting the clinic to get tested.
Vaccines
The health department continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses. The department has also begun giving flu shots. People will be able to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome at the health department clinic. People can also schedule appointments by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675. Flu vaccines are now available.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get vaccinations.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the county health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.