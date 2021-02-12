FBI agents on Friday arrested a Topeka man in connection with the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Topeka police officers arrested William Pope on a federal warrant for obstruction or impeding an official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds of buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Pope was taken into custody without incident.
Pope is a doctoral student in leadership communication at K-State, according to his biography on the program’s website. He also is a graduate teaching assistant in public speaking and a former 2019 candidate for Topeka City Council.
A pro-Trump mob breached the U.S Capitol building on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from convening to count Electoral College votes that would confirm President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ win in the November election.
Five people died during the insurrection, including a Capitol Police officer.
Pope told the Topeka Capital-Journal after the incident he had self-reported his whereabouts to the FBI but that he was not violent during the incident.
Federal agents on Friday also arrested Pope’s brother, Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho, on similar charges.