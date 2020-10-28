Riley County Commission candidate Fanny Fang raised $13,700 toward her campaign to fill one of the two spots on the county commission.
Candidates submitted their campaign finance reports Monday, detailing money raised and spent from July 24 to Oct. 22.
Fang, a Democrat running for the District 2 position, raised more than double the amount by any other candidate. Kathryn Focke, who is running for the District 3 spot as a Democrat, raised the next most. Fang raised nearly nine times more than her opponent, Greg McKinley.
Fang started the period with $5,337.04. She spent $14,522.52.
The following entities and people donated $200 or more toward Fang’s campaign (all contributed from Manhattan unless noted): Erin Cheung of South Amboy, New Jersey ($500), Yan Liu of South Amboy, New Jersey ($500), Fengqin Zheng of Jacksonville, Florida ($300), Qin Mao Fang ($500), Wen Shon Weng of Junction City ($200), Shi Y Wong of Riverside, Alabama ($300), Jin Zhang of Harahan, Louisiana ($300), Brian Niehoff ($500), Usha Reddi ($500), Zeng Yu Lu of Caldwell, New Jersey ($500), Nico Wright of New Milford, New Jersey ($500), Rob Voelker ($500), Robin Edmunds ($250), Cheng Zhao of Woodstock, Georgia ($500), Good Witch Cleaning Service LLC ($500), Pottawatomie County Democratic Party ($300), Ward Morgan ($200) and Kansas Young Democrats ($500). LABCo Market Restaurant donated $200 to Fang in a fundraising event.
Fang ended the period with $4,514.52.
Focke, a Democrat, raised $5,835.71. She started with $3,033.56. Focke spent $7,098.93 and ended the period with $1,770.34.
She received donations of $200 or more from the following entities and people: Brian Niehoff ($500), Usha Reddi ($500), Janis Carpenter ($200), Briggs Auto Group ($250), Jill Docking ($500), Pottawatomie County Democratic Party ($300) and Steve Smethers ($200).
Matta, a Republican who is running against Focke in District 3, began the period with $869.10. He collected $3,426.16, spent $4,059.21 and ended with $236.05.
Matta received donations of $200 or more from Ron and Lori Nordt ($500), Grant Witcher ($500), Ross McDonald ($250), Wynn Butler ($250), Wayne Sloan ($200) and Free State PAC of Lawrence ($250). John and his wife, Karin, donated a campaign loan of $250.
McKinley, a Republican who faces Fang in District 2, began the period with $3,215.72. He collected $1,570 and ended the period with $772.15. He spent $4,013.57.
McKinley collected contributions of $200 or more from Riley State Bank of Riley ($250), Wynn Butler ($250), Gordon Hibbard ($250) and Free State PAC of Hays ($250).