Kristen Luttrell, a social work intern with the Riley County Health Department’s Maternal and Child Health program, greets a visitor at Sunset Zoo on Saturday morning. Luttrell, with help from child care assistance program Raising Riley, organized a “Family Day” event at the zoo where admission was free.
Renee Koelzer, 4, is entertained by the red panda Saturday morning at Sunset Zoo. Renee was joined by her younger sister, 1-year-old Kathryn, and their parents, Kylee and Tim.
Staff photos by Lewis Marien
From left, the Koelzer family — 4-year-old Renee, Tim, 1-year-old Kathryn and Kylee — look at one of the exhibits Saturday morning at Sunset Zoo.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
A red panda moves through its exhibit.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Kristen Luttrell, a social work intern with the Riley County Health Department’s Maternal and Child Health program, greets a visitor at Sunset Zoo on Saturday morning. Luttrell, with help from child care assistance program Raising Riley, organized a “Family Day” event at the zoo where admission was free.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Visitors stop by the chimpanzee exhibit Saturday morning at Sunset Zoo.
Sunset Zoo’s parking lot quickly filled up Saturday morning as families came to the zoo on a sunny, mild, clear morning.
The Riley County Health Department hosted a free day at the zoo as an outreach effort for Raising Riley, a local child care assistance program.
Kylee, 34, and Tim Koelzer, 35, brought their daughters Kathryn, 1, and Renee, 4, to the zoo because it was a free event and the weather was nice. They also had not seen the new Expedition Asia exhibit, which opened in April. As they walked through the new exhibit, they enjoyed that it was a lot more accessible and easier to see the animals.
Renee said her favorite animal she saw was the cheetah.
Diana Maineville, 61, brought her grandchildren Alyssa, 12, Rosie, 9, Ben, 7, and Henry, 4, to the zoo, and they were working on their scavenger hunt while seeing the animals. Families who completed the scavenger hunt received a gift card to Dillons.
Alyssa and Rosie said their favorite animal of the day was the bears because they were asleep. They both said the bears looked like giant stuffed animals.
Ben liked the leopards because of their spots, and Henry liked the monkeys because they swing around.
Kristen Luttrell, 21, social work intern, helped organize the entire event.
For her summer internship, she had one big project she was in charge of, and she enjoyed outreach events so she set up the event at the zoo.
Luttrell said she wanted to provide information on Raising Riley and put together a “bug kit” that included lip balm, bug repellent and things to remove ticks. She said the scavenger hunt was meant to provide some education on the zoo.
“I thought it could be a good educational piece as well, for kids to kind of pick up on colors and animals and things like that,” Luttrell said.
Luttrell said she also aimed to have families meet and socialize. She said days like Saturday are important for families to get quality time together after parents work long hours.
“We just wanted to be able to provide a fun day for families to come and enjoy a day at the zoo,” Luttrell said. “A lot of the families we serve, I know for (maternal and child health), a lot of them may not have the resources to do stuff like this all the time.”