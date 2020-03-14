Aggieville is canceling Fake Patty’s Day, to the extent that such an event can be canceled, in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The bar district, which has been the hub of the drinking event since it started in 2007, will operate a regular business day on March 21, and will not open early, issue wristbands, offer green beer or other special drinks, or otherwise promote the event.
Dennis Cook, the executive director of the Aggieville Business Association, and Ryan Bramhall, the association board’s president, made that announcement in an interview with The Mercury on Saturday. They said they had visited with all the bar owners in the district and had near-unanimous agreement. They also said they were communicating with police and public officials and will advocate for not blocking off streets for the event, as has been done in the past.
“We have decided to cancel Fake Patty’s Day,” Cook said. “We want to slow down the number of people.”
“We’re not saying people can’t come,” said Bramhall, who owns Tubby’s and Fats, “but it’s going to be a normal day. We’ll open at 5 or 6.”
Fake Patty’s Day is an annual event invented to give college students an excuse to drink a bunch of alcohol. Because the actual St. Patrick’s Day celebration often occurs during K-State’s spring break, the Fake version occurs on a Saturday usually before that. This year, because of a quirk of the calendar, it was scheduled for March 21, the Saturday of the week after spring break.
Since it’s not an official event of the Aggieville Business Association or the city, it actually just involves bar-led promotions and special hours. It brings thousands of people to town from Kansas and surrounding states, and many revelers stay in hotels or hold house parties. Cook said as of a few days ago, hotels all around town were full for that weekend, but things are changing fast.
In a sense, it’s impossible to cancel, but as Bramhall pointed out, “we moved it” to the 21st this year, so it’s possible to coordinate at some level.
K-State basically extended spring break by a week in response to the pandemic and encouraged students to stay home. So there might not be many people around town for Fake Patty’s Day anyway. Cook said last week that he figured it might be a slow Saturday anyway, before the decision was made to cancel it.
While they agreed that cancellation was the right thing to do, Bramhall and other bar owners said their business would suffer, and wondered about fairness. He said big crowds “go to Walmart and Dillons, so what’s the difference?” He said small local businesses are going to be hurt by coronavirus-driven restrictions, and he expected some to close.
But still, he and Cook acknowledged that slowing down the crowds was the responsible thing to do, even though it would cost businesses money.
While he had no precise numbers of visitors, he said Fake Patty’s Day was equivalent to a football game weekend for Aggieville bars. There are 13 such bars in the business district, Cook said.
Bramhall said he had instituted more aggressive sanitation practices at his bars, and had told employees that if they didn't feel safe coming to work, they should stay home with no penalties.