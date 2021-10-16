Weeds are sprouting up where I have been watering. There are a few dandelions and a good crop of henbit. Other weeds that sprout at this time are speedwell and chickweed. This is a good time to reduce weeds in the lawn and other landscape areas. Weed management begins with proper plant care. Grow the desirable plants the best you can.
A properly fertilized lawn will overtake many weeds. If fertilizer has not been applied to the lawn this fall, now would be a good time to add some. It could be a product that contains only fertilizer or a “weed and feed” type. Read the bag label for best use.
Dandelions are a perennial weed. It will stay in the same spot for several years. Other weeds are winter annuals. They germinate in the fall, bloom in the spring and die as it gets hot. If you have enough patience, these weeds disappear by summer.
The scuffle hoe works well on most of these weeds in a bed. Scrapping them off at ground level works for all but the dandelion. The soil knife can be used for a few dandelions. Using any labelled broadleaf herbicide is another option.
There are many broadleaf herbicides to select from. Read and follow the label directions to be successful. A product containing 2, 4-D works slowly but effectively on dandelions and other broadleaf weeds. Grapes, tomatoes and redbud trees are sensitive to 2, 4-D drift. These plants are finishing up their growing for the season and are not likely to be affected.
Other products will contain different and effective ingredients. Calm and warm days are usually best for most products to be taken in by an actively growing weed. Carfentrazone is a product that will work even at air temperatures around 50 degrees. There are advantages for the use of different ingredients. Read and follow your selected product information.
Watering practices, mulches and plant health are part of managing weeds. Herbicides may be a good solution. K-State Research and Extension has resources available if you need additional information on their use. I have learned to live with a few weeds in my yard.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the K-State Research and Extension website at www.ksre.ksu.edu.