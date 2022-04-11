Laura Martin, 3, gets as close as she can be to a malayan tiger nicknamed “Hakeem” at the Sunset Zoo’s Expedition Asia on Saturday morning. Construction on the new exhibit, which houses animals like tigers and sloth bears that are native to parts of Asia, was completed this spring and opened to the public Saturday.
Sunset Zoo director Scott Shoemaker, left, and National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore laugh during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Expedition Asia on Saturday morning. Construction on the new exhibit, which houses animals like tigers and sloth bears that are native to parts of Asia, was completed this spring and opened to the public on April 9.
Sunset Zoo’s sloth bears wrestled and rolled, and big cats roamed around their new enclosures as visitors entered the zoo’s new Expedition Asia exhibit Saturday morning.
The exhibit officially opened to the public Saturday following a ceremony attended by zoo staff and supporters, city commissioners and National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. Zoo director Scott Shoemaker said Expedition Asia is the first step toward even more expansion.
“We’re hoping this becomes a stepping stone for bigger and better things down the road,” he said.
Expedition Asia, a $4.3 million project, is now the home to sloth bears, an Amur leopard, a Malayan tiger, a red panda, gibbons, and Asian otters. The Sunset Zoo Trust also announced Saturday that the next expansion project they will raise funds for will be an African plain with giraffes.
The late Chuck Jackson, a Manhattan businessman and the exhibit’s lead donor, conceived the new exhibit around seven years ago, and Shoemaker said it was exciting to see people finally enjoying it.
“It’s so great to have this open to the public, to have the community come in and see what we’ve been working on,” he said.
Shoemaker said the expansion is a major part of the zoo’s conservation efforts. They will soon bring in more Amur leopards and a new tiger for breeding. The new enclosures also include training walls that allow the public to watch keepers work with the animals and more interactive activities for the animals that visitors can watch.
He said Expedition Asia shows what the zoo is capable of and is a sign of what is to come.
“This elevates the zoo significantly in our animal exhibits and our animal care and our animal welfare,” Shoemaker said.
Sartore, founder of The Photo Ark, a project that aims to photograph endangered species and promote animal conservation, said the new exhibit is part of a broader trend in zoos to have fewer animals and give them more space to live.
“That’s really good for them,” he said. “It gives them room to roam and thrive and it’s really the way of the future.”
Sartore said Sunset Zoo is also part of a shift to focusing on conservation efforts and trying to save species from extinction. He said making sure captive animal populations are growing is critical to saving rare species.
“Good zoos are not simple menageries,” Sartore said. “Good zoos are conservation centers, and that’s true of the Sunset Zoo.”