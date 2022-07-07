WAMEGO — “I feel like I deserve my job back, and Stacie Eichem needs to be terminated as city manager,” former Wamego police chief Mike Baker told city commissioners Tuesday night.
Baker, along with several supporters, spoke during the public comment portion of the regular city commission meeting.
“I haven’t committed any crimes,” Baker said. “I haven’t committed any policy violations. But these ladies (Eichem and Shanda Jahnke, city clerk) can violate all kinds of policies and nothing happens to them.”
Baker says he is angry that after decades of serving the city, with no history of suspension or reprimands, he was terminated over mere allegations and given no support from city commission members.
Baker added he was given no due process during the entire ordeal.
At his appeals hearing, Baker said he was able to bring in witnesses but was told he was not allowed to speak or to question them.
“Where’s the due process?” he asked. “None. I haven’t had due process in this whole thing. All I’ve had are allegations made by Stacie Eichem. There’s no grounds supporting the allegations whatsoever, there’s not one lick of evidence.”
Baker had provided the city with documents at the last meeting, outlining the violations of city policy alleged in his termination. He had recorded conversations with Eichem, but according to Baker, that was not in violation of the city policy or the law.
Baker was supported at the meeting by friends, family and former colleagues.
Gary Grubbs, a retired Riley County police captain, told the commission he had known Baker for 30 years during his law enforcement career.
“As a character witness, I would like to say that he is one of the most professional people I have ever seen working in Wamego, and I have known him the whole time he’s been over here,” Grubbs said.
Mary Lough, a family friend and 35-year Wamego resident also spoke on Baker's behalf.
“I’m ashamed to say I live here with what has happened to Chief Baker,” she said. “I have friends and family across the state of Kansas and across Missouri who have asked me what has happened and I have to say ‘I don’t know.’ As a citizen of this town, I feel we deserve to know why he was fired. The reasons given make no sense to me.”
Lough, who has visited the Bakers’ residence many times, said Baker is friendly and hospitable. His employees, as well as officers from other police departments and EMS stations would frequently visit.
“If he doesn’t get along with the other city employees, why would they come to his home?” she asked. She said she believes that Baker was unjustly fired and asked that the city look further into Baker’s case and redress the situation.
Dakota Baker, Michael Baker’s daughter, also stood in defense of her father.
“For 35 years, he has served your community, and you just swoop in and take it out from underneath him, and you don’t have any proof,” she said. “You have no documents, you have no write-ups in his file, nothing. I would like you all to consider if your city manager made the correct decision, because I think you would do better having him back in the police force than you would having her in that seat.”
As the people spoke during the public comment session only, there was no response from commissioners.