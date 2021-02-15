Households in Riley County and across the state experienced temporary outages Monday as temperatures hovered well below zero.
Evergy announced Monday that it would turn off customers' electricity in 30-90 minute blocks to conserve power as the state braces for extreme cold temperatures. In Riley County, 861 customers were experiencing outages as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.
City public information officer Vivienne Uccello said Evergy notified the city about these blackouts that will occur Monday and Tuesday. It will affect city buildings including the wastewater treatment plan and Manhattan Regional Airport, but Ucccello said it won't impact city services.
Southwest Power Pool, which controls to energy markets for 17 central states, asked electric companies, including Evergy, to initiate controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions to help prevent larger power outages, according to Evergy. SPP is facing electricity outages in the upper Midwest and Texas because of extreme cold temperatures.
Evergy is asking customers to conserve power this week.
Evergy's website was down early Monday afternoon because of high traffic volumes.