Bridget Everett’s HBO show about the Little Apple is getting a second season.
The network announced this week it is renewing the half-hour dramedy “Somebody Somewhere,” which is set in Manhattan.
The show is semi-autobiographical for Everett, the actress, comedian and singer, who stars in and is an executive producer for the series. Everett, 49, is a Manhattan High alumna who became known for her racy alt-cabaret show in New York.
“Bridget Everett brings such warmth to the screen; it’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO programming, said in a statement.
The show was mostly filmed in the Chicago area, but it includes shots of Manhattan, including Varsity Donuts, Rock-A-Belly Deli and Reed & Elliott Jewelers.
“Obviously, I live in New York now, and I have kind of a wild life,” Everett said in a video call with The Mercury last month. “But it’s basically if somebody like me had not gone to New York and stayed in Kansas, what might my life be like. And there are similar themes.”
Season 1 of the show has a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score at 88%.
“Somebody Somewhere” also stars Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy and Mike Hagerty, with recurring cast featuring Murray Hill, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier and Jane Brody.