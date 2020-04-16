Manhattan-Ogden’s school-aged population is expected to grow by 670 students, or 10.5%, in the next four years, and analysts say that’s on the conservative side.
RSP Associates, a school planning firm that the district contracted to advise its redistricting process, completed a preliminary study of the area’s demographics. Its study found that the district will increase by about 670 students through fall 2024.
Robert Schwartz, CEO of the RSP Associates, said the group’s projections account for an initial idea of how the pandemic might influence community growth, and the projections are somewhat conservative. He said the projections would have been “much more optimistic” two months ago, but the consultants will continue to monitor the pandemic’s effects on economic growth, including a slowdown in the development of new homes and neighborhoods.
The consultants found that the elementary school population will likely increase by 240 students, or 6.6%, pushing Amanda Arnold, Bluemont, Frank Bergman and Woodrow Wilson beyond their building capacities, if current school boundaries were to remain the same.
The middle schools would grow by 70 students, or 6.6%, while the high school would grow by 370 students, or 20.3%. None of the secondary schools would see any capacity challenges.
The consultants noted substantial population growth and development near the Blue Township, Miller Parkway and Grand Mere areas, although that growth will likely slow for the next couple of years because of COVID-19.
The consultants will use the demographic data, as well as data from a community survey of school boundary priorities, to complete redistricting recommendations they will present to the board in the fall.
In other business:
- The board voted to purchase $607,000 in elementary math, high school history and organic chemistry textbooks. Funding for that purchase will come from the textbook fee account, which parents pay into at enrollment.
- The board approved a $760,000 bid from BHS Construction for phases one and two of the parking lot bond projects at Lee Elementary School. Phase 1 will add an east parking lot and drop off lane this summer, while the second phase will tear down annex buildings to build a parking lot on the west end of the property in summer 2021.
- District administrators requested that the board approve organizational changes to the early learning program, which would have reshuffled job titles for the program’s administrators to reflect new duties after the program underwent reorganization over the past two years.
However, the board tabled that item after board member Brandy Santos expressed concern that the contract for the director position, currently held by Elisabeth Nelson, would only be for 11 months, while the rest of the early learning administrative team contracts would be for 12 months. District officials explained that the contract was shorter because of Nelson’s existing contract, but the board decided to table the item to hold further discussions on the topic during executive session, since the item concerned personnel matters.
- The school board approved annual reports for maintenance and custodial, antibullying programs, the adult learning center and special education.
- The board approved a $20,000 bid to replace windows and a door at Bishop Stadium, and a $153,000 gym floor repair project at Manhattan High School, although the district will ultimately only pay a $10,000 deductible after insurance reimbursement.