Eugene Field Early Learning Center is shifting to distance learning because of a high number of staff members and students who are absent related to COVID-19, the district announced Friday.
The school building will be closed beginning Monday until Jan. 4. District officials didn’t say how many had either tested positive or were under quarantine.
The Riley County Health Department has not reported an outbreak at the school. The health department recently began withholding information about the location of outbreaks and now lists them only by category.
Only one outbreak is listed under schools, and officials have said that is a transportation-related outbreak.
USD 383 has said it uses three main criteria to determine whether to have students attend class in person: 14-day average positive test rate, rate of new cases per 100,000 people and attendance rate. It uses a green, yellow and red system.
The district is currently above the threshold for red in positivity rate and new cases. For attendance rate, the threshold is when it drops below 84%. For the weeks of Nov. 23-Dec. 5, attendance was at 94% for students and 89% for teachers.