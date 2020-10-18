As social justice advocates raise their voices from coast to coast, faculty members in the American Ethnic Studies department at K-State are using education as a tool to combat racism and injustice.
“We prepare students to function productively in today’s multicultural society,” said Yolanda Broyles-González, university distinguished professor and head of the department. “We are shoulder to shoulder with people that are different from ourselves, and we need to learn about each other. We need to learn to value difference instead of putting it down and fearing it.”
The goal is to provide insight into America’s many cultures, which in turn validates the histories and heritages that make up the country. The history of each ethnic group is part of American history.
“We want to educate our student population about the heritage and histories of students of color,” Broyles-González said. “In all those histories of people of color, white people are there, they’re there. They are part of that same history.”
Lack of knowledge is often at the root of hate and fear. Broyles-González said she is hopeful that education will help break those barriers and counter racism and promote justice. It’s all tied together.
“We’re here to build bridges of peace,” she said. “We don’t have peace right now because we don’t have justice. We don’t have social justice.”
She remains hopeful and sees progress. Sometimes albeit small steps, but progress all the same. In 2013, her first year at K-State, Broyles-González oversaw the elevation of the ethnic studies from a program into a department. It may be the smallest department at the university, but it’s a department all the same.
Having department status carries with it permanency and stability. Becoming a department was a step in the right direction for the resources, which have been a little slow in coming, Broyles-González said. She compared it to building a car with no wheels. The car is built, but they need the wheels to make it work.
“I came here with this boundless enthusiasm to build this unit into something that has at least a critical mass of faculty,” she said. “A critical mass of faculty means enough faculty, so that you can really function as an academic unit.”
Ideally, she would like two African Americanists, two Mexican Americanists, two Native Americanists and two Asian Americanists. Currently, the department has four professors on the tenure track and two instructors.
However, with a renewed focus across the nation on social justice and race relations, Broyles-González said she is hopeful her department will grow. But it’s not just about growing the department, it’s also about growing an environment that leads to educating people about these issues.
“I see a lot of hopeful things happening,” she said.
In July, K-State President Richard Myers issued his action steps and went on record that Black Lives Matter is to be taken seriously, she said. He also spoke of increasing the hiring and retention efforts for faculty and staff of color.
“That speaks to our department because we are the place on campus that not only needs more faculty of color, but everything we do, everything we teach fosters the hope and the realization of social justice,” she said.
Another encouraging sign is when she hears Provost Charles Tabor bring up social justice at every meeting with department heads, Broyles-González said.
“This is really important — that it’s in his consciousness,” she said. “Also (at a meeting) our president said, ‘We worry about social injustice nationally and on this campus.’ I find that really helpful. I find that this is a hopeful time because our top administrators are speaking and acting in ways to promote social justice.”
The leadership at the university recognizes how social justice issues intertwine with students’ lives. They are seeing some of the suffering and trauma African American and Latino students experience, she said.
“Race relations is in the news every single day and it’s because politicians at the highest level foment race hatred,” she said. “It’s become okay to do that … for politicians to say racist things. Race hatred has been fomented at every level of governance.”
The students on campus see it and hear it daily, Broyles-González said, but they also internalize it differently based on their own experiences. That is why she wants the American Ethnic Studies department to grow and wants all students of all ethnicities to understand the role each of their histories play in America’s past and future.
She also wants students to know they have a voice.
“There are anti-racism groups meeting and talking about how to meaningfully participate in making the world better,” she said. “And yes, we can step out and attend a protest too. I saw one elderly African American gentleman with a sign Black Lives Matter walking around City Park. That one picket sign can promote change. He was doing it all by himself and it was beautiful.”
Change is happening at the university, Broyles-González said, and now is time to take the next step and get a stronger presence for the American Ethnic Studies department.
“Racism is a learned behavior, and education is the strongest tool against racism,” she said. “We want social justice education to have a stronger presence at the university. We want to move from the margins into the core. We’re hopeful that with the social justice struggles on horizon, the university will invest in American Ethnic Studies.”