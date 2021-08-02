It pays to have name recognition.
Current Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook received the most money in contributions from Jan. 1 through July 22 among nine city candidates running for office.
Besides No. 4, the rest of the top six fundraisers are either current commissioners or previously held seats on the commission.
The candidates submitted their campaign finance reports last week.
(All of the contributions noted are from Manhattan unless noted otherwise).
1. Aaron Estabrook raised $6,725. Estabrook started the period with $3, spent $330 and ended the period with $6,398.
Estabrook received contributions of $200 or more from himself ($500), Tyler Holloman ($500), his wife Dantia MacDonald ($500), Greg Orman ($500), Derek Richards ($500), Scott Seel ($500), Benjamin Burton ($350), Kent Glasscock ($250), Neil Horton ($250), Dennis Mullin ($250), Mitzi Richards ($250), Katie Seel ($250), Katie Bachelor Stunkel ($250), Bayer Construction ($200), BCC Development ($200), Matthew Crocker ($200), Livie Olsen ($200) and Johnny Taylor ($200).
2. Manhattan city commissioner Usha Reddi raised $5,245.19 and received $76.94 worth of in-kind donations. Reddi started the period with $691.94, spent no money and ended the period with $5,937.13.
Reddi received contributions of $200 or more from Frank and Cheryl Arthur ($500), Daniel M. Bird ($500), Ward and Brenda Morgan ($500), Ramu Yeleti of Carmel, Indiana ($495), Beverly and Rick Fulton ($250), Kent Glasscock ($250) and Rodney C. Harms ($200).
3. Former Manhattan city commissioner Richard Jankovich raised $3,670.05 and received $185.19 worth of in-kind contributions. Jankovich started the period with no cash, spent $174.53 and ended with $3,495.52.
Jankovich received contributions of $200 or more from himself ($500), Joseph Connell of Concordia, Missouri ($500), Lynn Kinney ($500), Frederick W. Willich ($400), Ronda E. Parry ($350), Kent Glasscock ($250), Neil Horton ($250), David Rogers ($250), Shilling Construction ($250) and Linda B. Weis ($250).
4. Monica Macfarlane, assistant graduate program coordinator in the grain science and industry department at K-State, raised $2,815. Macfarlane started the period with no cash, spent $950.54 and ended the period with $1,864.46.
Macfarlane received contributions of $200 or more from herself ($1,085), Laurie Johnson ($500), her husband Scott Macfarlane ($200), and Kathleen and Michael Oldfather ($200).
5. Former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta raised $2,490.03. Matta started the period with no cash, spent $215.38 and ended the period with $2,274.65.
Matta received contributions of $200 or more from Ron Nordt ($500), John Ball ($250), Craig Bowser ($250), Kevin Ruggle ($250), Susan Weir ($250) and Vincent Tracey ($200).
6. Mayor Wynn Butler raised $1,723.21 and received $448.21 worth of in-kind contributions from Jan. 1 through July 22. Butler started the period with no cash on hand, spent $549.90 and ended the period with $1,173.31.
Butler received contributions of $200 or more from himself ($548.21), Kent Glasscock ($250), fellow Manhattan city commissioner Mark Hatesohl ($250), Neil Horton ($250), Dennis and Rhonda Mullin ($250) and Vincent Tracey ($200).
7. Local businessman Joe McGraw raised $950. He started the period with no cash and spent no money.
McGraw received contributions of $200 or more from H. Philip Howe ($500) and Marcia Cook of Kansas City, Kansas ($250).
8. Kaleb James, a four-time city commission candidate, raised $200. James started the period with no cash and spent no money.
His only contribution came from Vincent Tracey ($200).
9. The Riley County Clerk’s Office said Marcus Kidd, a K-State doctoral student, filled out an affidavit of exemption and does not have to submit reports. Candidates submit affidavits of exemption if they intend to receive or spend less than $1,000 in the primary and general election.
There is no primary election for the Manhattan City Commission race. The general election is Nov. 2.
For the Manhattan-Ogden school board race, state law dictates that candidates have to file their campaign finance reports within 30 days after a primary, general or special election.
The primary election for USD 383 is Tuesday.