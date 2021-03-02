Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook is the new Manhattan Housing Authority executive director.
The authority’s Board of Commissioners announced that Estabrook started the job Monday. He replaces longtime director Joann Sutton, who announced her retirement last year. Sutton had been with the Housing Authority since 1987.
“I am excited for the new challenge,” Estabrook said in a statement. “The Manhattan Housing Authority has an unique opportunity to grow as a resident-centered organization committed to excellence in providing affordable quality housing, revitalizing communities, promoting upward mobility and self-sufficiency through partnerships in the public and private sectors.”
Estabrook, a U.S. Army veteran, holds a degree in political science from K-State and a certificate in conflict resolution from George Washington University. In addition to his military experience, Estabrook has worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide supportive services to veteran families across Kansas and managed other statewide nonprofits. He served five years on the Manhattan-Ogden school board prior to being elected to the Manhattan City Commission.
Most recently, Estabrook worked as the business and community liaison for Flint Hills Job Corps.
“Aaron is coming to the Manhattan Housing Authority with significant leadership and work experience that demonstrates an understanding of what it takes to continue the momentum created by our current administration,” said MHA Commissioner Kennedy Clark, who served as chair of the executive director search committee.
“He has demonstrated that he is a passionate about affordable housing. His aptitude for innovative approaches to complex problems is important for us moving forward.”
The housing authority owns and operates 202 units of public housing.