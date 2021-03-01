A Manhattan city commissioner with the swing vote says he won’t support extending the local mask ordinance, meaning it’s likely the commission Tuesday night will decide to let the rule expire April 1.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook said in an interview with The Mercury on Monday that he thinks it should be the county government, not the city, that requires masks. He said he’s placing his trust in Riley County’s health officials and board of health to make decisions on such mandates in the future.
“There’s a protocol in place that deals with health orders that can be nimbly and quickly applied,” Estabrook said. “That power resides with the county health officer and county board of health.”
The city commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Commissioners will vote whether to extend the face-covering ordinance from April 1 through May 16.
In December, the commission voted 3-2 to extend the ordinance to April 1 of this year to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Commissioners initially passed the mandate in July.
Mayor Wynn Butler and Commissioner Mark Hatesohl have said they don’t support a city mask ordinance. Estabrook would make the third “no” note. Commissioners Usha Reddi and Linda Morse previously have been in favor of a mask ordinance.
An election in November also saw the departure of two Riley County commissioners, Ron Wells and Marvin Rodriguez, who also did not support a mask order. Estabrook said he thinks it would be wise for city and county commissioners to trust and respect local health experts.
The health officer for Riley County is Julie Gibbs, director of the county health department. Estabrook said Gibbs now has a year of experience dealing with a pandemic, and he feels confident in Gibbs’ ability to assess the county health situation as it progresses.
“What I want is to have one entity to look toward as we start to enter phases of ‘landing the plane,’” Estabrook said. “Information needs to be consistent and simple, and from one source as we enter more phases of vaccine rollout for the general population.”
A “no” vote from Estabrook would likely allow the current citywide mask ordinance to “sunset,” or end without review. Estabrook said allowing the ordinance to end does not mean the mask orders for Riley County go away.
“Some people will very likely be wearing masks in April, it just won’t be under city law,” Estabrook said. “It’ll be under the county health order.”
Another issue is that Manhattan straddles Riley and Pottawatomie counties. Estabrook said early in the pandemic he felt frustrated with the inconsistency between counties regarding mask-wearing. Pottawatomie County officials have only recommended the wearing of masks in public places, while Riley County ultimately made mask-wearing an official part of the health order.
Estabrook said with mitigation efforts now more mainstream across businesses, the policies for corporate entities in the area have changed. Estabrook cited grocery stores as an example, stating those companies will be requiring masks for the foreseeable future, and that he can feel more comfortable with Manhattan residents in Pottawatomie County being “on the same page as you would be on the west side of town.”
“That’s corporate policy though, not city law as applied beyond April 1,” Estabrook said. “The corporate businesses I talked to on the Pottawatomie County side will continue to have people wear masks, which relieves my concern.”
Estabrook said he thinks most people argee that the county health officer and county board of health continue to keep mitigation protocols in place. He said a new ordinance would require two more public readings, which means two to four more weeks of legislative meetings.
“Politicians at City Hall are not in the best position to make those decisions if they are nuanced in the day-to-day public health needs of our community,” Estabrook said. “I think we’re getting into the phase, as we enter spring and summer, where the day-to-day is more important and can change rapidly.”
Those day-to-day tactics, Estabrook said, conducted by health experts, will help Riley County more effectively “land the plane.”
“As we move into the next month or longer it would be nice to have a pilot land the plane, and that pilot isn’t a handful of politicians at City Hall,” Estabrook said. “It should be medical professionals, with public health experience… it might get worse, it might get better, but that’s why those people have the training to handle public health situations.”