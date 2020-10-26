Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, said Sunday he is “doing a little better.”
“But many of the symptoms continue,” Estabrook said in a Facebook post Sunday.
Estabrook said he is resting, hydrating and sleeping.
“I have no clear answer as to where I may have picked up the virus,” he said Sunday. “It’s so heart-breaking to know I unknowingly passed the virus onto my family,” he said.
Estabrook said his wife had mild symptoms, and he expected her to receive her coronavirus test results Monday. One of his two daughters tested positive.
“My daughters are mostly asymptomatic,” said Estabrook.
Estabrook is encouraging the community to stay 6 feet apart from others, wash hands, wear masks and stay home when sick.
Virus update
Riley County on Monday confirmed 29 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March is 2,140. Of those, 100 are active, 2,029 have recovered and 11 people have died.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Monday reported an additional 2,446 cases, 62 hospitalizations and one death since Friday.
KDHE officials said about 300 of those cases are older, but were added to the total now because of changes to the state’s computer system.
KDHE reported a total of 78,676 cases, 3,646 hospitalizations and 976 deaths statewide as of Monday.
Geary County recorded 12 new cases since Friday for a total of 554.
Pottawatomie County had 11 new cases for a total of 381.