Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook is seeking re-election.
He filed for re-election with the Riley County clerk’s office Tuesday.
“I take pride in being reasonable and solutions-oriented, working to bring people from all different perspectives together to find common ground and get things done,” he said. “That’s what I’ll continue to do if re-elected to the city commission.”
Estabrook, who serves as the director of the Manhattan Housing Authority, said the city has accomplished a lot while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
“I ran promising to keep the city’s property tax rate flat, address inadequate workforce housing and take steps to make city government more inclusive of everyone in our community,” he said. “I’m proud to say we have done each of those things.”
Estabrook served five years on the Manhattan-Ogden school board prior to being elected to the Manhattan City Commission two years ago. He finished in third place in the 2019 election.
The commissioner, a U.S. Army veteran, holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from K-State and a certificate in conflict resolution from George Washington University.
Estabrook is the first person to file for the city commission race. Mayor Wynn Butler and commissioner Usha Reddi are also up for re-election. Butler and Reddi on Wednesday said they are thinking about running again, but they haven’t made a final decision.
The filing deadline is June 1. The general election will be Nov. 2. The city and school elections are non partisan.