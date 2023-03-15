Manhattan High School students who wish to take driver’s education classes this summer can register online starting next week.
Online enrollment for summer driver’s education opens Monday at 8 a.m. No paper applications for driver’s ed will be accepted.
Students can enroll online through their school-provided iPad on the USD 383 website.
Students who are eligible must be 14 years old by May 19. After this date, students must wait for the fall session of driver’s education. The first informational meeting for parents is set for April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Manhattan High School West Campus. Topics covered during the meeting for parents and guardians includes the following:
• Completion of official application for the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) participation.
• Review of classroom guidelines. There are 16 classroom dates which include two-hour teaching blocks.
• Review of driving guidelines. Behind-the-wheel instruction begins a week after classroom instruction. There are 12 total lessons, for a total of about six hours of behind-the-wheel time.
• Discussion of licensing requirements and driving privileges, and an explanation of Graduated Driver’s License Process.
• Vision checks for students taking the summer course.
Another parent informational meeting is set for April 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at MHS-West.
Space is limited in the driver’s education courses. Enrollment will close once 40 students are registered for both sessions. Attending all chapters in the sessions is mandatory. The first summer session runs from May 30 to June 22, with three classroom work periods starting at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 1 p.m., respectively.
The second summer sessions runs from June 26 to July 20, with the same times for classroom periods.
Enrollment fees for driver’s education sessions can be paid at the business office in the Robinson Education Center, across the street from MHS-West.
Checks can be made out to USD 383, or people can call 785-587-2000 to pay by credit card over the phone.
For students who did not live in the boundaries of USD 383 for this school year, the cost of enrolling in driver’s education is $450. The regular fee for most students is $300. Students who qualified for reduced fees this year will pay $150 to enroll in driver’s ed, while high schoolers who qualified for free lunches this year will pay $100.
Any questions about summer driver’s education programming, or for more information, can email instructor Shane Eslit at shanee@usd383.org.