Emergency responders recovered a Manhattan man's body from Tuttle Creek Lake late Wednesday night after a nearly 10-hour search.
The Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call at 2:24 p.m. June 2 from a citizen reporting a vehicle and clothes near a shoreline by the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Shady Lane.
When emergency crews responded, they found identifying information for a 24-year-old Manhattan man but couldn't find him.
Riley County Police Department officers, the RCPD Drone Team, Riley County EMS, Riley County Emergency Management, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District No. 1, The US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and the Fort Riley Game Warden all responded.
Emergency response teams located the man's body just before midnight. Officials haven't released the man’s name. They will after his next of kin has been notified.
The Riley County Police Department will investigate the cause of death. Police don't suspect foul play.