Several emergency crews searched Saturday near the Tuttle Creek ORV Park for a missing 21-year-old man who was last seen kayaking with friends.
Officials said they found an unidentified body Saturday night.
The Riley County Police Department received a report at about 2 p.m. that one person was missing from a group of kayakers.
RCPD, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Water Rescue Team, the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, and the Army Corps of Engineer Rangers all responded and participated in the search.