A fire caused by an electrical malfunction damaged a house in west Manhattan Sunday evening, to the tune of about $30,000.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2030 College Heights Road at 6:50 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found a one-story home showing smoke from the attic.
Firefighters contained the fire within 20 minutes.
Officials said one adult and two children had been home at the time of the incident, but they did not report any injuries.
The department estimated the blaze caused an estimated loss of $10,000 to the home’s contents and $20,000 to the structure.
Records list the owner of the rental property as Mark and Jayne Lund of Green.
A total of 17 firefighters and six fire apparatus responded to the incident.