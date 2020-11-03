“Busy.” “Deluge.” “Tsunami.”
Those were just a few words elections supervisor Chuck Tannehill used to describe the flow of incoming voters Tuesday morning at the First Presbyterian Church.
“This is the biggest (election) that I’ve worked in 16 years, and I worked the first Obama election,” Tannehill said. “I thought nothing could surpass that, but this one definitely is.”
Local officials already expect this year’s voter turnout to exceed the previous presidential election. Advance voting ballots cast by Saturday had hit 66% of the 22,198 total ballots cast in 2016.
Tannehill said he wondered whether turnout Tuesday would slow as many people opted to vote in advance, either in person or by mail, but he said he was surprised at how steady the traffic had been.
“We’ve got lots of people that are coming in to vote for the first time,” Tannehill said. “... We’ve got young, we’ve got old, so it’s an incredible diversity of our community.”
Tannehill said his precinct was running smoothly, and the public and elections staff have adapted well to minding coronavirus safety measures.
“Riley County’s done a good job giving everybody their own stylus and (providing) hand sanitizer,” he said. “I know when I was going to do advance voting, I was nervous about COVID, but I think everyone feels very confident about the precautions that have been taken.”
Rod Franz, supervising judge at Trinity Presbyterian Church location, also said the past few weeks of in-person voting have been going smoothly and people have overall been voting safely.
“We have not had anybody waiting and people like to have the (voting) machines,” Franz said. “It has been fairly steady. I don’t think there’s been very much time where we’ve had no one voting.”
Residents exercising their right Tuesday likewise felt that the voting process was efficient.
Tal and Katie Hutson of Manhattan said they wanted to vote first thing in the morning because “it felt like the right thing to do.”
“It’s like for such a long time I felt like I had the luxury to not think too hard about politics and not to take things too personally, and this election that definitely wasn’t the case,” Tal said. “It’s just things seemed a little bit more personal than usual this time.”
Logan Long of Manhattan said while he’d seen people voting in advance, there’s fun in voting on Election Day.
“I’m a political science major at K-State wanting to go to law school, so I think just being a part of the democratic process is important in itself and for every voice to be heard, regardless of your opinion.”