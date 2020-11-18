Out of eight contested races on the Nov. 3 ballot, Riley County went blue on five.
That means voters in Riley County, where registered Republicans are outnumber Democrats by around 4,500, chose the Democratic candidate over the Republican in five races.
Final tallies from the county clerk’s office earlier this week show that Riley was one of just five Kansas counties in which Joe Biden won, edging out President Donald Trump by 1,155 votes (12,765 to 11,610). The other counties were Wyandotte, Johnson, Douglas and Shawnee.
The only other time in recent history Riley County voted Democrat was in 2012, when Barack Obama, running for a second term, edged Mitt Romney by 41 votes here.
It’s interesting to note that in Kansas, a Democrat running for president hasn’t won since Franklin Roosevelt, who was running against Gov. Alf Landon in 1936. As many of you know, Landon is the namesake of the Landon Lecture Series at K-State.
In the race for the U.S. Senate, Republican Rep. Roger Marshall won the seat overall, but his challenger, Democrat Barbara Bollier, won in Riley County. After a heated battle with lots of TV and print ads from both sides, she ended up ahead by 1,444 votes (12,767 to 11,323).
And in the race for Marshall’s House seat, a relatively unknown Democrat, Kali Barnett, lost overall to former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann but won Riley County by 869 (12,925 to 12,056).
The races for state office also seemed to lean to the left.
For Kansas Senate District 22, the race for a while seemed close, but Democratic incumbent Tom Hawk ultimately beat challenger and Republican Craig Bowser by 3,064 ballots.
Democrat Sydney Carlin of House District 66 was uncontested, but in District 67, Democrat Cheryl Arthur fell to former Manhattan mayor Mike Dodson, a Republican, by 959 votes.
The two open Riley County Commission seats were split: Republican Greg McKinley won in District 2 over Democrat Fanny Fang, while Democrat Kathryn Focke beat Republican John Matta in District 3, which was the closest race on the ballot with a margin of just 36 votes.
In Riley County in the primary election, 40% of registered voters were Republicans and 28% were Democrats. Less than 2% were Libertarians, and the rest are “Other.” The county clerk’s office has not yet posted that information for the general election.
