Eisenhower Middle School principal Tracy Newell is leaving at the end of this school year.
The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved Newell’s departure at its meeting Wednesday.
In the meeting agenda documents, under the personnel changes, it lists Newell as having “submitted his resignation.” Newell told The Mercury that’s not quite true.
“It should’ve said ‘retirement’ instead,” Newell said.
Newell has been principal at Eisenhower — his only job with the district — since July 2013. He said it’s been a great nine years in Manhattan, but he and his wife are moving to Missouri.
“We don’t plan to ‘retire retire,’” Newell said. “I’m taking a job as a principal in a school system there. My wife retired a couple of years ago.”
Newell said the move from Manhattan will be bittersweet.
“That’s what I put in the subject line of an email to my staff about it,” Newell said. “I made a little video for them. It’s been a good ride here. It’s a great staff with a sense of family.”
Newell’s education career spans 28 years, but he said he’s only worked in four schools during that time. He spent 10 years teaching, and has spent the past 18 years as an administrator. His first principal job was at Garden City High School. In 2013, he moved to Manhattan to fill the shoes of former EMS principal Greg Hoyt, who moved on to serve as principal of Manhattan High School from 2014 to 2019.
“It’s been a journey for sure,” he said.
Newell’s final day will be the last day of school for EMS, May 18. He said he will miss his staff and colleagues at other USD 383 schools. He said the major thing he’s learned in his time as a district principal is the importance of good communication.
“I think just keeping an open ear, listening to your staff, being part of a team,” Newell said, “and sharing ideas with each other. It’s all equally important.”
The district hasn’t announced details on the search for Newell’s replacement.