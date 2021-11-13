One hundred years after a document highlighted changes coming to rural Kansas schools, Manhattan-area educators say the basics of teaching remain the same.
As education officials prepare for 2022 — and likely another year of pandemic protocols — The Mercury looked at a Kansas Rural Schools Bulletin from 1922 to see what’s changed and what hasn’t in Kansas schools, and to take a look forward at what may come.
FUNDING AND OPERATIONS
According to the 1922 document, which came from Kansas Historical Society archives, Kansas high schools that year received $362,818 in both federal and state monies. Rural schools, meanwhile, only received $24,904 in state and federal aid. At the time, the average cost per pupil (based on total enrollment) was just $8 per month for high schoolers, and $3.95 a month for elementary students. For the 1919-20 school year, 406,883 students were enrolled in Kansas schools across elementary and high school buildings.
In May of this year, the Kansas Legislature passed a bill providing $5.2 billion to the state’s 286 school districts, which Gov. Laura Kelly signed. She also signed House Bill 2313, which is a two-year extension of a statewide 20-mill property tax levy that is expected to raise about $750 million annually for public schools. The new laws also earmark pandemic relief funding to pay for $5 million in school safety grants and $3.9 million for improving school mental health programs.
Manhattan-Ogden school district superintendent Marvin Wade said the cost of building schools in 1922 is something that stood out to him from the rural bulletin. In the first few pages of the document, there’s a photo of a freshly built school in Iola at a cost of $126,000.
“Our newest building, Oliver Brown Elementary, came in at around $17.6 million,” Wade said. “Just the inflation over 100 years … the operational side is much more complicated now.”
Wade said USD 383 still uses some buildings constructed around the turn of the century, including Bluemont Elementary and College Hill Early Learning Center. In 1922, Kansas still had a vast array of rural one-room schoolhouses in use. Doug Tippin, author of the book “150 Years of Education: Manhattan, Kansas,” said in 1930, Riley County had approximately 80 rural schools.
“When Tuttle Creek Lake went in and Fort Riley expanded, things changed for a lot of rural schools,” Tippin said. “It was very disappointing to a lot of rural residents because the school was kind of the center of social life.”
That socialization had limits — the 1922 bulletin states that schoolhouses “cannot legally be used for dancing.” It also includes guidelines for teachers to follow, such as to “teach within the understanding of the child” and to “conduct yourself in school and out of school so as to win respect for yourself and your profession.”
‘THE MODEL TEACHER’
Wade said when he looked through the rural bulletin, another thing that caught his attention was the statement on “the model teacher.”
“There’s a lot there that’s still applicable,” Wade said. “We see some of the same things in the Kansas Educators Code of Conduct, and there’s aspects of these attributes in our strategic framework.”
The bulletin states in part that the “model teacher realizes that the school exists for the child and not the child for the school.”
Tippin said a rural teacher in 1922 would’ve taught every subject, and then some.
“They were also the counselor, they took care of their own discipline, plus teaching eight grades and all subjects,” Tippin said. “It’s really amazing how they could handle all of that, particularly in the early years.”
Tippin said according to his research, some of the first groups of settlers in what is now Manhattan quickly established a school around 1855-56. He said a lot of schools worked on a “subscription” system, where parents would directly pay the teacher a certain amount to educate their child. He said one of the earliest boats to float up the Kansas River to Manhattan carried a woman named Amanda Arnold, the namesake of Amanda Arnold Elementary in Manhattan.
“She was in her early 20s maybe, and she decided she would be a good school teacher,” Tippin said. “She ended up having one of the first schools here.”
Don Saucier, university distinguished teaching scholar at K-State, said he would guess that “the people who were excellent teachers in 1922 would translate to be excellent teachers in 2022.”
“They adapt to their situations, their students, and their content,” Saucier said. “That adaptability, flexibility and empathy would translate across millennia.”
Saucier said he “absolutely believes teachers get taken for granted,” just as they probably did 100 years ago.
“Teachers are doing the same things they did back then, just in different ways,” Saucier said. “The endeavor hasn’t changed, but the means of achieving that are progressing.”
THE FUTURE
In 1922, education officials were rebounding from the devastating Spanish Flu pandemic that killed 675,000 people nationwide. Lorraine Wooster, the first woman to hold the office of Kansas state secretary for public instruction, wrote in the bulletin: “There is marked evidence of a new interest in educational work, notwithstanding the negative influence of influenza and post-war conditions. The year 1918-1919 suffered most from the unusual interruptions. Since that time school work has been improving and returning to normal conditions.”
Lori Goodson, assistant director of the K-State Rural Education Center, said one of the few positives to come from the COVID-19 pandemic is the realization that “distance learning can be successful.”
USD 383 employed a hybrid format consisting of both in-person and remote learning for the 2020-21 school year, and many schools in the district provide students with iPads on a 1:1 ratio. Wade said he can imagine a future where people are “not bound to physical schools,” and students have the potential for “virtual immersion” in their classroom instruction, complete with artificial intelligence doing the teaching rather than a human being.
“That’s just me, but I can really see where learning has gone from memorizing facts to accessing resources,” Wade said, “and in the future it might get to be more like GPS … you plug in where you want to go, and it guides you there.”