Students seeking to earn bachelor’s degrees in nursing now have an option in Manhattan.
Wichita State University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program began this semester at the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan with six students in its inaugural class. The program, approved by the Kansas Board of Nursing this past March, allows students to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing from WSU as they pursue a bachelor of science in another area from K-State. Officials are calling the program a “Pathway to Nursing,” with the two universities working in partnership.
“A lot of us really liked the campus here and wanted to stay here,” said Carly Howard, a first-year nursing student in the program.
Debra Pile, chair of the School of Nursing and associate dean of nursing practice at WSU, said officials have been planning the program for about five years. She noted two key factors in starting the program and credited K-State’s former dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences John Buckwalter with important input.
“We needed more nurses,” Pile said, “and there weren’t bachelor’s degree programs near Manhattan.”
She noted that the Kansas Board of Nursing allows the program to enroll up to 20 students per semester, and she expects growth in future semesters.
Site coordinator Mary Hobus noted that K-State has provided “two excellent nursing labs” in Justin Hall. Students will take classes this semester and then begin varied clinical work next semester, explained Hobus, assistant teaching professor in WSU’s School of Nursing.
Hobus has earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy, along with nursing degrees up through the master’s level. She also has extensive experience as a nurse. She said it “was an honor and a privilege to be here as an employee of WSU.”
Mary Beth Fund, also an assistant teaching professor in WSU’s School of Nursing, works alongside Hobus as part of this semester’s two-person faculty for the program.
Fund has earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing, in addition to a degree as a doctor of nursing practice. She’s also a nurse practitioner, with experience working both as a nurse and as a nurse practitioner. She spent part of her undergraduate education as a pre-nursing student in K-State.
Fund praised the students and said her current work “is kind of like coming home.”
Before diving into course work on a recent afternoon, the six students in the program reflected on what draws them to nursing.
“I’ve been a CNA, so just by working in that patient-care environment and learning the profession and what goes with it, I developed a passion for it,” said Jana Rosich. She stressed the importance of “developing the emotional connection and correlating it with the care.”
Students also talked about the flashpoints in high school that helped lead them to nursing.
“In high school, when I studied biology, I really got into genetics,” said Kelby Wilson. After she took a genetics class that illuminated “how complex the human body is,” she kept on moving with her medical education.
Lexi Streeter described a high school class that enabled her to shadow health professionals.
“Working with different types of patients and seeing the difficulties they go through and how much they need help … made me realize that in college I wanted to go on the nursing pathway,” she said.
Bryn Willt also described the way on-the-job contact with patients, when she was still in high school, fueled her goal of becoming a nurse.
“In high school I started working as a CNA and a home health aide,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do at that point, and I just started to like working with people ... I like the connections you can make, and I like seeing people get better.”
Carly Howard noted that she and the other students have already begun doing “hands-on” practice this semester, with tasks that include taking a person’s vital signs.
“Throughout my college classes, I never got to do nursing or hands-on stuff, and that’s something I’m really interested in — practicing patient care,” she said.
The students are on track to graduate from the program with a bachelor of science in nursing in the spring of 2024. They talked, though, of continuing their medical education beyond that point. Rosich mentioned becoming a nurse practitioner, and fellow student Elyssa Lenz concurred.
“We might first work as a nurse for a couple of years and get that hands-on experience, and then most of us want to go back to school and get a higher degree — like a nurse practitioner,” Lenz said. “Nursing is a unique field because you can build relationships, but then you can be a provider as a nurse practitioner.”
Other officials at the two universities welcomed the Pathway to Nursing program.
“It is well-established that bachelor’s degree-trained nurses provide for high patient outcomes, and our graduates will play a very important role in improving the health of Kansans,” said Gregory Hand, dean of the WSU College of Health Professions, in a statement.
Craig Harms, interim dean of the K-State College of Health and Human Sciences, also mentioned the statewide need for nurses while praising the program.
“We are extremely excited about this unique partnership with WSU which has brought WSU’s excellent nursing program to Kansas State University and help with the growing health care needs of Kansas,” he said in a statement. “This innovative collaboration allows students to receive both an undergraduate degree from K-State and a bachelor’s degree in nursing through WSU while remaining on our campus.”