Tracy Emery remembers the moment when she discovered how prevalent the economic struggles of nearby students and their families tended to be — even if those struggles often stayed invisible to many people.
Barbara Hartnett, the first director of the FIT Closet and Clothing Exchange, delivered an announcement at a church service, as Emery recalled.
“She mentioned that, at that time, seven years ago, 250 students were experiencing homelessness,” Emery said.
That figure struck Emery and made her want to volunteer.
“Little did I know that a year and a half later I would be asked to step into the coordinator position,” said Emery, entering her fifth year as coordinator for the FIT Closet.
“FIT,” she noted, stands for “Families in Transition,” or “the language USD 383 uses to refer to homelessness.”
The FIT Closet, at 1609 College Ave., opens up on Monday on an appointment-only basis. A program of the Manhattan-Ogden school district, it “began as a service to students from Pre-K through high school who were experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity,” according to its website. Emery stressed that the program is also designed to help families experiencing financial struggles, whether or not they are homeless.
Emery said eligibility is determined by qualifying for free and reduced meals or by qualifying for reduced school fees. So to qualify, families can submit documentation about either of those areas to fitcloset383@gmail.com, and they can call the FIT Closet 620-320-6750 with questions or for clarification about qualifying. They also can use that number to make appointments.
People who’d like to donate items can go to the Keith Noll Maintenance Center at 2031 Casement Road and place them in a labeled cart from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Emery noted the importance of packaging the items neatly and even labeling them if possible.
Emery said she’s seen a consistent wave of need during her time as director, with clothing for younger students posing a particularly pressing need.
“I think they wear out their clothes because they’re more rough-and-tumble,” she said, referring to students from preschool on to about fifth grade.
Emery said the clothing includes “anything a student would be excited to wear to school.” That includes items such as “shorts, athletic pants, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, bluejeans and shoes.”
She said donations aren’t limited to supplies for students but may include the whole family, including adults and younger children who aren’t yet school-aged.
“If Mom has an interview, it’s nice if she can find something she can wear to the interview that makes her feel confident,” Emery said, providing one example of helpful clothing for adults.
Emery noted other items that are in need.
“Definitely tennis shoes,” she said, noting that every size, starting with small children, are in demand.
She also noted athletic pants of every size.
“When it gets cold, winter coats will be a big deal,” she said. She added that with limited storage space, she’d like people to hold off until the fall for winter clothing donations.
As the school year begins, the FIT Closet will be operating with about 80 volunteers, Emery said, working to help as many of the 2,700 or so students in the district who qualify as they can. An additional 30 or so volunteers also helped collect and organize school supplies recently.
“Last year, at the end of the school year, we had 840 students registered with the FIT Closet,” she said. “There’s a huge gap, and a huge potential for growth as far as figuring out what it is that keeps those other almost 2,000 students and their families from accessing the FIT Closet.”
Emery said the FIT Closet tends to be a welcoming space for people who need clothes and supplies. Eligible families can come in to pick up clothing and other supplies once a month.
“We’re in what was originally probably a three or four-bedroom ranch home,” she said. “It’s very open and inviting. When a family comes to shop, we give them a tour. We show them what we have available, and then they grab some shopping bags and they’re free to shop on their own.”
After disruptions from COVID-19, the FIT Closet is slated this school year to operate in a way that’s much closer to its usual mode. One change that Emery said will remain is that families will need to make appointments to come in, rather than simply walking in.
“Everything is back to normal, except we kept the by-appointment-only (arrangement),” she said. “It did show how much more manageable it is (for people) to be spread out among the shifts.”
On a recent afternoon, volunteers prepared school supplies for a massive pickup at Manhattan High School West. They also noted the needs they’d observed in their work over the years.
“I didn’t know the need was there until I started helping with the FIT Closet about four years ago,” said volunteer Arika Ryan, helping out with her 12-year-old son. “That’s how I found out this is a really needed program.”
On Thursday, as binders, crayons, gluesticks, backpacks and a host of other school supplies dotted the tabletops, volunteer Carol Horting said she relished the organizational portion of the work. But Horting, who’s been volunteering for about five years, noted that it’s “helping those in need” that draws her to the work.
Horting, like Ryan, said volunteering has allowed her to see just how much of a need exists in the area.
“I didn’t realize how much of a need there was until I (volunteered),” she said. “I saw how many families there were who needed help.”
People seeking more information about the FIT Closet can visit fitcloset.org.