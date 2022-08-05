041622_mer_spt_mhsemporiaBSB-23.jpg

Manhattan High’s Tyler Gagnon (24) delivers a pitch in a game against Emporia on April 15. USD 383 officials said Wednesday the district is refraining from using Native American imagery and the word Indian when replacing uniforms.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Superintendent Marvin Wade of the Manhattan-Ogden school district said the district is refraining from using symbols and language referring to “Indians” on uniforms, in the event that the name is replaced in the future.

School board president Curt Herrman introduced the discussion at Wednesday’s school board meeting.