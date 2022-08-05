Manhattan High’s Tyler Gagnon (24) delivers a pitch in a game against Emporia on April 15. USD 383 officials said Wednesday the district is refraining from using Native American imagery and the word Indian when replacing uniforms.
Superintendent Marvin Wade of the Manhattan-Ogden school district said the district is refraining from using symbols and language referring to “Indians” on uniforms, in the event that the name is replaced in the future.
School board president Curt Herrman introduced the discussion at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
“There’s been some concern by some board members and also by the community… that uniforms being replaced are not being replaced with the Indian logo,” he said, prefacing comments by Wade.
Wade said that for reasons of “fiscal responsibility and flexibility” it is preferable “to avoid having uniforms that have the Indian image or the word Indian.”
Instead uniforms for long-term use will contain “MHS, Manhattan, something along those lines,” he said.
Wade added later: “The reality is that the issue doesn’t go away. It outlives a superintendent’s time in the district, a board member’s term.”
Wade emphasized that the administration’s goal is to plan for multiple possible outcomes in the future.
“It’s us deciding the best way to prepare for either way it goes would be to have the uniforms say ‘Manhattan High’ or something along those lines,” he said.
Herrman, too, stressed the need to take a long view.
“I think we should remain (with) Indians as our symbol, but I look at the bigger picture,” he said. “An election can change the majority of the board.”
In November 2021, board vice president Kristin Brighton asked the board to reconsider eliminating the Indians name and symbol, but in an unofficial vote, the incoming board expressed a desire to retain the symbol, The Mercury reported at the time. The board also considered the issue in 2017, opting to keep the Indians name an image with a few caveats, including instituting a wolf as a physical mascot and providing more education on Native history and culture. However, the school has yet to use the wolf mascot.
Herrman also offered an example that goes beyond uniforms.
“We’re going to re-turf Bishop Stadium in the next couple of years,” he said, noting that a portion of the turf contains the word “Indians.”
“If we take that out and put in Manhattan, that protects the taxpayer,” he said.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the approach had been discussed before.
“We said at meetings this was the plan moving forward,” Reid said. “When it comes to a big long-term purchase, we’re going to be as neutral as possible.”
Board member Brandy Santos, who said she asked administrators to speak about the issue during the meeting, also reflected on the issue.
“There is a section of the community that completely is offended and believes the symbol should be erased,” she said. “I don’t take that lightly. I think it’s something that we have to be mindful of and considerate of. At the same time, this district and our administration has to recognize that there are people in our community who truly do identify, even if they’re not of Native American culture, they identify as a Manhattan Indian. They truly believe that is part of how they grew up.”
Santos noted the importance of community input.
“I would make sure the community’s voice is heard on this,” she said.
Wade emphasized that the Indian symbol would still be present in many situations.
“There are a lot of things that can have Indian (logos) on them, and they do,” he said. “But we try to keep it off of something like the varsity uniform that’s going to be worn (for years) ... It’s not a master plan to chip away what we have in place.”