The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday unanimously approved the district’s 2022-23 budget with a 6.56% property tax increase for the average homeowner, considering the rise in property value.
As discussed at a meeting in August, the proposed budget has a property tax rate of 60.605 mills, down from 61.591 from fiscal year 2022. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Someone with a $100,000 home who paid $616.30 in school taxes in 2022 would pay $656.74 in 2023, considering the value of an average single-family home in Manhattan increased by 7.43%, according to Riley County. That represents an increase of $40.44 or 6.56%. This figure doesn’t include Manhattan city or Riley County property taxes.
The board approved the district’s $127.2 million budget, which is $20 million more than the actual $107.3 million USD 383 spent last school year.
“What we adopted tonight is budget authority for the year,” said Lew Faust, director of business services, after Wednesday’s board meeting. “This is budget number 11 (for me), and we’ve never come close to spending our total authority for the year. By law, you can’t spend more than the authority you have, so you make sure your authority is a little higher than what you anticipate spending, so you don’t have a budget authority violation.”
In August, Faust noted a few reasons for the increase. He mentioned an additional $4.1 in federal funds budgeted this year, and he noted other funding sources, as well. Those sources included increases in state funding for virtual education and at-risk students.
Faust noted that bond and interest fund expenditures are projected to increase by $1.3 million this coming school year, and the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Fund is expected to increase by $1.1 million. Special education funding, he said, is up by $1.1 million.