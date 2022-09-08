The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday unanimously approved the district’s 2022-23 budget with a 6.56% property tax increase for the average homeowner, considering the rise in property value.

As discussed at a meeting in August, the proposed budget has a property tax rate of 60.605 mills, down from 61.591 from fiscal year 2022. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.

