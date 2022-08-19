The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved a raise in classified employee wages that could mean an additional $2.50 per hour for the next two school years for some employees. The amount of the wage increase depends on a number of variables, including the length of time an employee has worked in the district.

The raise includes several components. All classified employees are slated to receive a wage increase of $1 per hour, and those hired before April 1 will receive an additional 50 cents per hour.