The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved a raise in classified employee wages that could mean an additional $2.50 per hour for the next two school years for some employees. The amount of the wage increase depends on a number of variables, including the length of time an employee has worked in the district.
The raise includes several components. All classified employees are slated to receive a wage increase of $1 per hour, and those hired before April 1 will receive an additional 50 cents per hour.
USD 383 will give another $1 per hour increase for those who maintain their employment for a period of time in the district will be drawn from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding (ESSER). The $1 per hour drawn from those funds applies only to the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years.
Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said the district still need to determine the length of that period for the additional pay. This portion of the pay will be distributed separately from the regular paychecks.
The increases apply retroactively, beginning on July 3.
District officials say the “experience increase” of 50 cents per hour was included in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
“The additional $1.00/hour is projected to amount to $550,000,” the district’s report says. “To absorb this expense the district will monitor classified salary lines throughout the fiscal year and if it becomes necessary custodial and maintenance salaries will be recoded to the capital outlay fund to offset any projected overages in the budget.”
Board members lauded the work of classified staff members as they approved the wage increases.
“I think it’s important that we remember how important our classified staff are for the district, and whenever we have the opportunity to do more for them we need to go ahead and do that,” said board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman, as she made the motion.
The measure passed 6 to 0, with board member Darell Edie not present.
Before the vote, board members expressed concern about pay rates in place for student supervision — rates that are separate from those for classified employees’ regular duties. Before COVID-19, time spent supervising students — often before or after school or during lunch — received a lower rate of pay than an employee’s regular duties. When COVID-19 hit, the school district used ESSER funding to bolster that supervisory pay for classified employees so it was equivalent to their regular pay.
This year, the district is once again reimbursing that supervision at a lower rate, as it did before the pandemic. Board President Curt Herrman voiced frustration about this return to a lower rate for student supervision and suggested tabling the raise proposal until restoration of the pandemic-level supervision rate was considered.
“You should get the same pay no matter what you’re doing,” Herrman said, adding that the issue is especially important since “we’re trying to recruit and retain employees.”
Before the start of school, district officials said there were about 100 classified employee openings in the school district.
Board member Karla Hagemeister suggested voting on the motion regarding raises and taking up the issue of the lower pay rate for student supervision later — the path the board ultimately took.
Reid said the cost of continuing with the same pay rate for supervising students before and after school and at lunch would be $40,000 to $45,000.
“We can definitely look at that,” he said, as he advised the board to move ahead with a vote on the raises.
Reid reminded the board that the pay had been increased to help recruit the greater number of people needed to supervise students who had to maintain social distancing when COVID-19 restrictions were in place. Since the students were spread out over more space, more supervisors were needed.
“If it’s hard to find two people at $8 an hour, it’s really hard to find six people,” Reid said. “But we tried to communicate very clearly from the start that this is what we were going to do during COVID, and that it wasn’t going to be forever.”
The rate for student supervision is currently listed at $9 per hour for classified staff.
As the discussion unfolded, board member Brandy Santos asserted her belief that the rates for supervising students should remain the same as a classified employee’s regular pay rate.
“I think it is necessary,” she said. “I think we have heard from the administration, from our staff, that they are overworked or stressed. And we want to show that we value our staff. Even if we make a motion for the raises, I would really like to see that done if it’s feasible.”
After the vote passed, Herrman asked Reid and Superintendent Marvin Wade to let him know in the coming weeks what they’ve determined about the pay for student supervision.
Wade, in an interview after the discussion, said the timing of the wage increases for classified employees was connected to the recent approval of teacher contracts, among other factors. He also cautioned that recruiting and retaining classified employees remain extremely difficult, even with the wage increases.
“We’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got,” he said.
Wade added that “we try to make up for (limited funds) by having a pleasant welcoming environment to work in, where you’re making a difference by helping students.”
But the monetary amount the district can offer, he said, still poses a challenge.
“We strive to be competitive,” Wade said.