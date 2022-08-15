Lara Mallean

Lara Mallean worked for 12 years as a financial secretary for Woodrow Wilson Elementary School before she began work as the USD 383 recruitment and retention coordinator.

 Staff photo by Michael Neary

As Lara Mallean began her work in July to fill the staffing needs at the Manhattan-Ogden school district, she drew from the experiences of her past job.

That job was also at the school district. Mallean worked for 12 years as a financial secretary for Woodrow Wilson Elementary School before she began at a newly created position in the school district, that of recruitment and retention coordinator. The position is slated for two years, and it draws on funding from the third round of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).