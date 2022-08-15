As Lara Mallean began her work in July to fill the staffing needs at the Manhattan-Ogden school district, she drew from the experiences of her past job.
That job was also at the school district. Mallean worked for 12 years as a financial secretary for Woodrow Wilson Elementary School before she began at a newly created position in the school district, that of recruitment and retention coordinator. The position is slated for two years, and it draws on funding from the third round of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
“I think that gives me a lot of perspective, coming from a classified position,” Mallean said. “I worked in the schools, so I know what the support staff looks like, and how much it means.”
Mallean said her recruiting and retention work focuses on classified positions — or support positions — because that’s where the district’s need is particularly acute. USD 383 officials say about 100 of those positions are open as the school year gets underway.
Superintendent Marvin Wade said a range of staff members had taken on the task of trying to recruit more employees in previous years — efforts they added to their plate of already-existing duties. He said the ESSER funds “that can go to helping districts do what they need to do to address the shortcomings created by COVID” opened the door for a position devoted exclusively to recruiting and retaining employees.
“Piecemealing the recruitment and retention among different individuals was not getting us the results we needed,” Wade added. “We recognized that this is a situation where we need one individual to spearhead those efforts and really be the face of the district in recruitment and retention.”
The retention and recruitment position is planned for the next two years, with a budgeted salary of $60,000 per year, according to district documents available on the USD 383 website.
Mallean said the recruitment segment of her work involves seeking out area job fairs, community events and other venues where potential employees may dwell. She attended the sweeping gathering coordinated by Everybody Counts at the Douglass Community Recreation Center earlier this month, and she’s also reached out to Kansas State University’s College of Education and a number of social services agencies.
She’s looked to other sources, as well.
“I’ve contacted NBAF (the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility) to see if maybe some new employees’ spouses might want to work within the district,” she said.
Mallean stressed that the position focuses on retention as well as recruitment. So far that’s included helping people already employed by the district to piece together work that may garner more hours that fit their schedules.
“I’ve had some inquiries about doing some patchwork,” she said, recounting her work with someone who drives a bus and who wanted to splice additional district work into the mix.
“That’s definitely an opportunity,” she said. “If you finish up with the bus in the morning at 9 you could easily be a (paraprofessional) sub until you go back in the afternoon.”
Mallean realizes that the pay scale for a classified school employee poses deep recruiting challenges. The hourly pay rate for paraprofessionals without four-year degrees, for instance, is $10.50. Paraprofessionals, who provide support for students in special education, are among the most sorely needed classified employees in the district — though the list of other needs is formidable.
Mallean explained that she draws on her own experiences to explain how a classified position may be a good fit for someone seeking work. She recalled her own decision, about a dozen years ago, to work at Woodrow Wilson Elementary.
“I was having a baby, and I was trying to figure out how to work and to be at home with her, too,” she said. “A friend said, ‘Work for the school district, no matter what position. That is the perfect work schedule for a parent.’”
She’s also thinking about the sort of mindset that would thrive in a school setting.
“I’m looking for people who want to bring a certain attitude and excitement into the position,” she said. “It’s a hard job, but it’s also very fulfilling. … It’s a lot of fun to work with kids.”
Mallean said her own work as financial secretary at Woodrow Wilson frequently seeped into other aspects of school life. It’s a breadth she described as both challenging and fulfilling.
“My tasks changed on the daily,” she said with a chuckle. “It’s a very electric atmosphere to work in a school.”
Mallean said she immersed herself in the life of the school, volunteering at after-school events and forging tight rapports with students, parents and staff members.
“I had really strong one-on-one relationships with the teachers,” she said. “I could see that there was some work to be done to make their jobs easier.”
In her current position, Mallean wants to communicate the lively atmosphere she experienced in her previous district work. She also noted that the trajectory of her career with USD 383 might illustrate some unexpected potential benefits of working in the school district.
“The fact that I’m now recruiting for the district says that there are also opportunities that someone may not realize were there,” she said.