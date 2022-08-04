The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved publishing the district's 2022-23 budget, setting a hearing date for next month.
The proposed budget has a property tax rate of 60.605 mills, down from 61.591 for the last school year. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
Someone with a $100,000 home who paid $616.30 in school taxes in 2022 would pay $656.74 in 2023, considering the average value of an existing single-family home in Manhattan increased by 7.34% according to the county. That represents an increase of $40.44 or 6.56%. This figures doesn't include Manhattan city or Riley County property taxes.
The board set a public hearing for Sept. 7 for the $127.2 million budget, which is a $20 million increase from the $107.3 million USD 383 spent last school year. This must be done prior to officially approving the budget.
Lew Faust, director of business services, noted a few reasons for that increase.
“We’ve got budgeted $4.1 million more (in federal funds) this year,” he said, adding the main reason is the third round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
Faust said the district has $7.25 million in relief money that it must spend within two years. He said the district had about $500,000 from a previous round of relief money that must be spent this year.
Faust noted that bond and interest fund expenditures are projected to increase by $1.3 million this coming school year, and the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Fund is expected to increase by $1.1 million. Special education funding, he said, is up by $1.1 million.
Faust noted increases in some funding sources, including state funding for virtual education and at-risk students. He also noted additional planned expenditures in capital outlays, supported by a dedicated property tax rate.
“We have to redo the roofs of both middle school buildings,” he said.
Both during and after Wednesday’s board meeting, Faust expressed frustration at what he and several board members and district officials characterized as a lack of flexibility in the use of certain funds.
He said the state requires the school district to use 10.6% of the supplemental general fund mill levy — part of the district’s overall mill levy — and use it for at-risk students even though the district already puts in about $5.4 million from the general fund for that purpose. That amounts to about $1.7 million in the proposed budget, Faust said.
“We’re taking that money out of the general fund and the good of the whole, above and beyond what funding formula already generates,” Faust said in an interview after the meeting. “You want to take care of your at-risk students, but it’s taking away flexibility. And that’s a local levy that we’re supposed to have local control of.”
The board meeting included extensive conversation of the flexibility issue, along with discussion of the various ways at-risk students may be defined.
Board members — along with a resident speaking during public comment — also discussed frustrations surrounding the salaries of classified staff members, such as paraprofessionals. The district is experiencing a significant shortage of classified staff members.
Faust said paraprofessionals without four-year degrees make $10.50 an hour. Those who have four-year degrees make $11.50, and those with an active teacher’s license make $12.50.
“Are those where we want them to be?” he asked. “No.”
Faust said salaries for classified staff have increased 30% in the last five years.
“We have made a concerted effort, but we can’t keep up,” he said. “We’re well aware of the issue, and it’s as frustrating for us as it is for you.”
The USD 383 school board also approved ratifying a contract agreement with the NEA Manhattan-Ogden Wednesday evening. The contract includes a 3.17% compensation package increase and an increase in the starting base salary of $800 to $43,000. It also includes, among other provisions, the establishment of a committee to explore structure options to the salary schedule.
The board also approved a number of other measures Wednesday evening, including a $57,800 proposal by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan for the Lee Elementary and Robinson Education Center roof and masonry projects.