Drug use among students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district is going down, according to state statistics.
Kari Humes, drug and alcohol prevention coordinator and counselor for the Manhattan-Ogden school district, delivered a report to the USD 383 school board Wednesday.
Humes also described the role she and social workers play in conducting prevention work throughout the district, and she presented an analysis of young people’s decision-making regarding drug use — along with what she termed the “best approaches to school-based prevention.”
The presentation Humes delivered was a routinely scheduled annual report, though it came just days after school district officials announced plans to begin storing naloxone — often referred to by the brand name Narcan — at the east and west campuses of Manhattan High School. That plan arose after Riley County EMS used naloxone to resuscitate a Manhattan High School student during the first week of school. The Riley County Police Department reported the incident as a fentanyl-related overdose.
Humes emphasized the fatal threat posed by fentanyl, but she also worked to reveal a broader view of the school district’s progress in curtailing substance abuse in recent years.
“Our focus as a school district is providing a comprehensive program that focuses on evidence-based practices,” Humes said. “This is my 19th school year (in the district), and I really don’t know of any other school districts in the country that have a program like this. ... Thank you for continuing to support this all these years.”
The report Humes presented to the board drew from Kansas Communities that Care Survey questions. Among the findings cited in the report was that “the number of students reporting it is ‘not wrong at all’ for someone their age to smoke marijuana decreased by 1.81%” between 2021 and 2022. Humes released figures from the survey to The Mercury, published earlier this month, suggesting much larger drops in drug and alcohol use between 2012 and 2022.
For instance, the percentage of USD 383 students in 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th grades reporting use in the last 30 days of vicodin, oxycontin or tylox — prescription pain relievers — that was not prescribed for them by a doctor dropped from 4.4% to .8% from 2012 to 2022.
Board member Kristin Brighton underlined the fact that “a lot of the research shows that we’re making a lot of progress” on substance abuse.
Humes responded by emphasizing that fentanyl is “an immediate threat to someone’s life,” unlike many other drugs. But she agreed that the larger situation is also important to consider.
“Focusing on evidence-based practices does make a difference,” she said. “I think it’s very easy, even for young people sometimes, to think that around them everyone is smoking pot, or everyone is using drugs. That’s really not true.”
Humes’ salary, along with a portion of the salaries of the social workers who help administer drug and alcohol prevention work in the district, is paid for from the Manhattan city government’s special alcohol fund; the fund gets revenue from taxes on alcohol purchases. USD 383 is slated to receive $182,500 from the fund this school year after the Manhattan City Commission gave initial approval to its 2023 budget.
Wage adjustment
Later in the meeting, the board passed, among other measures, a “student supervision wage adjustment.”
The adjustment calls for an hourly rate of $12 for classified and licensed employees for student supervision and crossing guards, retroactive to Aug. 17. The rate for student supervision had been set at $9 per hour for classified staff prior to the change.
As discussed at a previous meeting, the wages for supervising students — generally before and after school, and at lunch time — recently fell below the regular classified staff member’s pay rate. The district used federal funding to close the gap temporarily in the thick of the COVID pandemic, but that funding has expired.
Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid made a proposal Wednesday night after board members expressed concern at an earlier meeting. According to meeting documents, the recommended pay increase would cost an estimated $20,000.
Board member Brandy Santos lauded the administration’s action.
“They’ve shown that they’ve heard us once again, and that they value their employees,” she said.
Board President Curt Herrman called the move “a step in the right direction.”